Jharkhand Bandh: How effective was the first day of the bandh? VIEW PHOTOS

Jharkhand Bandh Against Niyojan Niti

Jharkhand bandh supporters reached Khadgarha bus stand early in the morning. Here student leader Devendra Nath Mahato urged the people to stop the operation of buses and sought support in his protest.

1500 soldiers have been deployed in the capital Ranchi regarding the Jharkhand bandh. During the Jharkhand bandh, Kotwali DSP gave a briefing to the jawans deployed to deal with the bandh supporters and also said that the security system in the city should be tight.

The bandh supporters went to many places and called upon the people to support the bandh. Many shopkeepers closed their shops on seeing the bandh supporters. However, after his departure all the shops reopened.

There were many hindrances in the operation of heavy vehicles during the bandh. Along with this, cars, trucks and big vehicles remained stuck in the jam for a long time. However, the medical facility was exempted from this bandh.

Wherever the bandh supporters reached, the police reached there as soon as the information was received and started normalizing the situation. The Jharkhand State Students’ Union (JSSU) has observed a 48-hour bandh against the new recruitment policy of the Jharkhand government based on the 60-40 formula.

Long queues of big vehicles stood due to the bandh. After the students burnt the tires on the Tata Ranchi Highway, the police administration reached and removed the tires from the road. Till then the vehicles remained standing.

Students have burnt tires on Tata Ranchi Highway and all the shops that were open were closed. The effect of Jharkhand bandh was also seen in Chaas of Bokaro. Actually, the Talgadiya turn of Chas has been jammed.

The impact of the Jharkhand bandh was visible in many districts including Ranchi, but the situation in Ranchi’s Firayalal Chowk remained completely normal.

Bus operations remained disrupted and buses were seen standing at the stands for most of the time. Due to this, the common people and the traveling passengers also had to face trouble.