Jharkhand bandh on June 10 and 11, students protesting against planning policy called

Jharkhand Bandh: Opposition to the new planning policy is going on continuously in Jharkhand. This protest, which started with the Twitter campaign, registered its protest through many mediums including Assembly gherao, Chief Minister’s residence gherao, effigy burning. During this many times fierce demonstrations have also been done by the students. Now the student is once again in the mood to adopt a fierce form. Let us inform that the students of Jharkhand State Student Union have called for Jharkhand bandh on coming 10th and 11th June.

Students roaming around with sakhua leaves by playing mandar-nagada

Let us inform that the students protesting against the planning policy regarding the Jharkhand bandh are planning and calling upon the people to make this bandh a success. During the bandh, more police force can be deployed to maintain the security system. The organization has also started campaigning for this in many districts. Earlier, the group of students met all the leaders and MPs of the state and sought their support in opposing the planning policy. Under this campaign, he has also got the support of most of the people’s representatives. After taking support, these students are roaming around with Sakhua leaves by playing Mandar Dhak Nagada for their demand.

Assembly is not passing

Let us tell you that the proposal of the planning policy, which is being strongly opposed at present, has been approved only in the cabinet. As of now it has neither been passed by the assembly nor its gazette letter has been prepared. But there is strong opposition among the students regarding this 60-40 based policy.

Why are the students protesting against the planning policy in Jharkhand? Where is the screw stuck in 60-40?

Know why there is protest?

It should be known that before the previous government there was a provision of 50 percent reservation in appointments. But, after the reservation of upper castes under EWS was added to it, it became 60 percent. In such a situation, appointments on 60 percent seats will be for reserved category candidates of Jharkhand, while 40 percent seats are ‘open to all’. This means that only 60 percent of the reserved seats are such that only candidates from Jharkhand are to be appointed, in the remaining 40 percent of the seats youth from any state can get employment in Jharkhand.