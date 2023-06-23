Jharkhand: Bats are being hunted indiscriminately in Latehar, there is no control

Mahuadand (Latehar), Wasim Akhtar: Mammal wildlife Gadur (bat) is being hunted indiscriminately these days in Mahuadand block forest area of ​​Latehar district. There is a large plantation of lyptus trees on private land on the side of NH-9 of Mahuadand-Medininagar main road. There are hundreds of lyptus trees here. Thousands of gadurs (bats) have been abode in the Liptus trees for three decades. But, these days it is being hunted indiscriminately.

Dozens of hunters hunt

To kill them, dozens of hunters hunt with slingshots throughout the day and carry them in sacks and chickpeas. When asked, these local hunters say that they make medicine and sell it. Along with this, people in the village also buy its meat for eating. However, forest department ranger Vrinda Pandey says that bats, rats and crows come in this insect (sidule five) animal. There is no ban on its hunting and wildlife law is also not applicable on it.

Bats are protected in Wildlife Act Schedule Four

In this regard, wildlife expert Dr. DS Srivastava said that it is protected in Schedule Four of the Bat Wildlife Act. Although, it is a serial with less protection, but due to being a wild life area, its hunting can be stopped. He said that since the forests are being cut down fast, due to which all the wild animals like bats are either getting extinct or coming in contact with humans.

The biggest challenge is to reduce the import of coal, said CCL CMD PM Prasad

Bat is friend of farmers

Dr. Srivastava said that bats are the only mammalian organism which is the fastest flying organism with the most ability to fly. Due to their nocturnal nature, they spread the pollen and seeds of about 528 species of trees that bear fruit and flower in the night, in different natural habitats. Due to which the forest helps in getting established naturally. Along with establishing the natural forest, he is also called the protector of the forest. He said that bats are not enemies but friends of humans. Bats also eliminate the organisms that harm agriculture, due to which science is also indebted to it. The invention of instruments like radar has become possible because of this. He said that this season is the breeding season of bats, so their hunting is worrying.