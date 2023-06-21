Jharkhand: Bench-desks not bought in 200 government schools of Hazaribagh, nine days left

Hazaribagh, Arif : About 2400 benches-desks are to be purchased by June 30, 2023, in 200 government schools of district Hazaribagh, the divisional headquarters of North Chhotanagpur. Now only nine days are left. Till now not a single school has bought bench-decks. After purchasing the bench-desk, all the schools have to submit the utility certificate to the Jharkhand Education Project Office. Not a single utility certificate has been submitted till Wednesday. The government has allocated 2.50 crores to Hazaribagh district in the beginning of May. In this, till now an amount of two crore 19 lakh 55 thousand has been sent to many schools. The school has to buy bench-desk as per the requirement.

Asked for report after purchasing bench-desk

There are about 1800 schools in the district from class one to 12th. There is a shortage of bench-desks in many schools. At the same time, students are being made to sit in many schools through jugaad. After getting information about this, a report has been sought from the State Project Director’s office after purchasing a bench-desk soon.

nexus of suppliers and middlemen

Suppliers and middlemen are gathering in the DSE office till late evening for the purchase of bench-desk. A supplier is adamant on demanding district-wide work (supply of bench-desk). At the same time, the number of suppliers is about three. Sources are telling that there is a delay in the purchase of bench-desk due to the screw stuck in the share of money.

A teacher told his pain

In this case, a teacher has told on the condition of anonymity that about a dozen bench-desks have to be bought. For this, my school has received an amount of 60 thousand in the first week of May. The teacher told that on the one hand the utility certificate was sought after purchasing a bench-desk. On the other hand, they are not being allowed to buy bench-desk by themselves. The teacher told that the education officers threaten to face the consequences for arbitrariness.

Funds made available to buy bench-desks in identified schools on time: DEO

In this regard, DEO Upendra Narayan said that funds have been made available to buy bench-desks in the identified schools on time. By June 30, all school managements have to submit the utility certificate of bench-desk purchases. School managements who do not submit the utilization certificates on time will be identified and departmental action will be taken against them.