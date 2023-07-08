Jharkhand: Beware of synthetic peda, 200 kg fake peda seized in Basukinath

Shravani Mela 2023: If the kanwariyas coming to the state Shravani Mela festival want to take Peda, then be careful. There is also a shop of many fake trees in Basukinath of Dumka. This disclosure was made during the raid by the Food Safety Officer after recovering fake khoa tree. An investigation campaign was conducted in the prasadi shop of Basukinath. Food Safety Officer Amit Kumar seized about 200 kg of fake Peda from various Peda shops and destroyed them.

Strict action will be taken against shopkeepers selling fake peda

Mobile Food Testing Laboratory (MFTL) has been deputed by the Health Department for screening of food items. In the same order, on Saturday, food items were checked by Food Safety Officer Amit Kumar, Dinesh Marandi of Dumka and Sahibganj and Food Analyst of MFTL Umesh Kumar and other personnel in various food establishments located at Basukinath. The Food Safety Officer said to take strict action against the shopkeepers selling fake Peda.

Beware of Synthetic Peda

Thousands of devotees reach Basukinath Dham every day in Shravani Mela, to whom the district administration is fully prepared to provide facilities. The administration has set the standard of food items for the devotees to get pure food items in the fair. Samples of food items are being collected and tested from time to time. In spite of this, synthetic pedas with adulterated Mawa are being sold indiscriminately in Basukinath.

200 kg fake tree seized

On Saturday, July 8, 2023, eight Peda Prasadi shops near Basukinath Temple were inspected. During investigation, five shopkeepers were found selling fake Peda. Food Safety Officer Amit Ram said that on the basis of secret information, raids were conducted in eight Peda shops, in which a total of 200 kg of adulterated Peda was found in five shops. Which has been confiscated. Preparations are being made to take necessary action against shopkeepers selling spurious food items. Penalty will be imposed under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. Due to this campaign of the Food Safety Officer team, there has been a stir among the shopkeepers selling fake khoa tree.