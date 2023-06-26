Jharkhand: Big disclosure of Gumla police, security of banks in many districts of the state with the help of illegal weapons

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Illegal weapons are being used in the security of banks and cash vans in many districts including Gumla. Along with this, fake licensed security guards have been kept under security. While disclosing this, the Gumla police has arrested two people. Along with this, a large quantity of weapons have also been recovered. Police has recovered a large number of illegal guns and bullets from the bank, ATM, cash van’s arms guard and some people. Arms license has also been found fake from these people. 12 piece gun, 63 bullets of 12 bore, 12 arms license, one stamp District Magistrate Nawada Bihar, two mobiles and plastic for making I-card have been recovered. The police arrested Resham Bahadur Shrestha alias Thapa of Dhanbad, who made fake licences, and Dheeraj Kumar Singh, a resident of Gumla, who brought guns and bullets from Dhanbad and sold them at a high price. After interrogation, both the accused were sent to jail.

Supply of arms in Gumla by bringing from Dhanbad

Speaking to reporters, Gumla SP Dr. Ehtesham Wakarib said that secret information was received that arms guards and some people in banks, ATMs and cash vans have fake licenses. Illegal gun and bullets are also kept. All the people are working under the placement agency. Under this, a team was formed and investigation was started in Gumla, Lohardaga, Simdega, Ranchi and Dhanbad. Along with this, the person making fake licenses and supplying illegal weapons was searched. During the investigation, Resham Bahadur Shrestha alias Thapa of Dhanbad was arrested for making fake licences. He gave many information to the police. After this, Dheeraj Kumar Singh, a resident of Gumla, who sold weapons at a high price from Dhanbad to Gumla and other districts, was arrested. On interrogation of these two, 12 guns and 63 bullets were seized. In which there are seven DBBL guns and five ABBL guns. At the same time, 63 pieces of 12 bore bullets, 12 arms license, one stamp District Magistrate Nawada Bihar and two mobiles and plastic for making I-cards were recovered.

Gumla sp sent mail to sp of other district

The SP said that the people from whom the gun was recovered in this case. The testimony of those people will be taken. Also the placement agency will be investigated. Where did the weapon come from? This is also being investigated. Probably many people are involved in this episode. This too will be revealed soon. He said that wherever people of such gangs are active. The SP there has been informed through mail. Soon the matter will be inaugurated. Inspector Manoj Kumar, SI Vivek Chaudhary, SI Mohammad Mojjamil, SI Devadat Bharti, SI Sudama Ram were present on this occasion.