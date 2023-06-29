Jharkhand: Big relief to Inter students, will be able to study in constituent and degree affiliated colleges, order came

Jharkhand News: Inter students in Jharkhand are getting worried for admission, so now the Hemant government has given a big relief. Now these students will not have to fight for admission and studies. On the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to continue intermediate studies in the Constituent Colleges and Degree Affiliated Colleges of the state in the session 2023-25.

Students can take admission in Angibhuj and degree affiliated colleges of Jharkhand

In a meeting chaired by the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, the chairman and secretary of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) directed that if in any district or region the students who have passed the secondary examination-2023 are not allowed to take admission in the intermediate class. If there is difficulty, then like in the previous years, enrollment can be taken in constituent and degree affiliated colleges.

Secondary Examination – More than four lakh students have been successful in 2023

This year more than four lakh candidates have been successful in JAC’s matriculation examination. These students are facing problems in getting admission in Intermediate. For this reason, the Department of School Education and Literacy, keeping in view the interest of the students, has decided to continue the enrollment and studies of students in intermediate in constituent and degree affiliated colleges.

what is the matter

The state is in the process of separating intermediate education into constituent and affiliated degree colleges. This is the reason why there is confusion among the students and their parents regarding admission in Intermediate in some affiliated degree colleges this year. In such a situation, the students have to face difficulties in connection with the enrollment. This may affect the academic session as well. For this reason, the government has directed to ensure enrollment in intermediate in constituent and degree affiliated colleges.