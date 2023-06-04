Jharkhand: Big success against liquor smugglers, foreign liquor worth 60 lakh seized, truck owner and driver sent to jail

Chauparan (Hazaribagh), Ajay Thakur. In the raid campaign against liquor smugglers, the administration got a big success on Sunday in Chauparan of Hazaribagh. During patrolling, the police seized a consignment of foreign liquor coming from Haryana to Jharkhand via Bihar on NH-2 along with a truck (PB 13 BN 0352). Station in-charge Shambhunand Ishwar confirmed that 15960 bottles of foreign liquor, two sets of Vivo company’s mobile have been recovered during the search from the truck. The market value of the recovered liquor is said to be 60 lakhs.

Police sent truck owner and driver to jail

Station in-charge Shambhunand Ishwar told that a secret information was received by the Superintendent of Police that a truck full of illegal foreign liquor was passing through Jharkhand’s Chauparan for smuggling via Haryana to Bihar. After information, a police team was formed. The formed team was patrolling on GT Road. Meanwhile, that truck was seen near Mahdi turn. On seeing the police, the truck driver started driving the truck at high speed, which the patrol team overtook near Sardarpur and caught the truck. Police arrested the owner of the truck, Anuj Kumar (father Rajbir) and driver Ravindra Kumar (father Dalel Singh, District-Panipat, Haryana) and sent them to jail on Sunday.

15960 bottles of foreign liquor seized

In the recovered liquor, 250 boxes of Imperial Blue 750 ml foreign liquor total 3000 bottles, 340 boxes of Imperial Blue 375 ml total 8160 bottles, 100 boxes of Imperial Blue 180 ml total 4800 bottles, including big and small bottles, a total of 15960 bottles of foreign liquor have been seized. . All liquor cartoons have the tag of the Punjab government.

