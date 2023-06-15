Jharkhand: Birendra Ram’s property worth Rs 39.28 crore attached, state government seeks opinion on registration of FIR

Jharkhand News: In the light of the letter sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case of suspended Chief Engineer Birender Ram, the state government has sought opinion from the Law Department to take action. The ED shared the facts found during the raids and investigations at Birendra Ram’s hideouts with the state government. Along with this, in the light of the order of the Supreme Court, a request was made to register an FIR on him. The State Government had directed the Water Resources Department to take necessary action on the basis of the letter sent in this regard. Birendra’s ancestral department is water resources only. In the light of the instructions of the government, the Water Resources Department has sought the opinion of the Law Department. After this, an FIR will be lodged against Birendra Ram under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED had raided on 21 February 2023 against Chief Engineer of Rural Development Department Birendra Ram and the people associated with him. Birendra Ram has been arrested on 23 February 2023 on the basis of the facts found during this.

Hearing regarding CBI investigation in Jharkhand High Court

The Jharkhand High Court heard the petition filed for CBI investigation in the case of Rs 2.50 crore recovered from the residence of Junior Engineer in Jamshedpur and suspended Chief Engineer Birender Ram. A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice Anand Sen saw the affidavit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during the hearing. Thereafter, the applicant was directed to file a counter reply. The bench fixed the date of July 26 for the next hearing of the case.

39.28 crore property of Birendra Ram attached

Earlier, by filing an affidavit on behalf of ED, it was told that the property of suspended Chief Engineer Birendra Ram worth Rs 39 crore 28 lakh 82 thousand 578 has been attached. At the same time, it was told on behalf of the State Government that after the permission of the Monitoring Commissioner, investigation has been started in the case of Birendra Ram from May 9, 2023. ACB is probing his assets. Advocate Rajeev Kumar appeared on behalf of the applicant.

Army land scam case: ED sent summons to Vishnu Agarwal, ordered to appear on June 21

Demand for investigation by CBI of Prathi

Please tell that the applicant Pankaj Kumar Yadav has filed a public interest litigation demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. The petition states that about Rs 2.50 crore in cash was recovered in November 2019 from a locked room of the Jamshedpur residence of Suresh Prasad, the then junior engineer of Seraikela-Kharsawan. ACB could not get information about the recovered amount. The applicant has alleged that no investigation was done by the ACB in the matter of cash recovered in the raid.