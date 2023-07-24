Jharkhand: BJP leader Abhay Singh gets bail even in Jugsalai case, yet he will not be able to come out of jail, know the reason

Jharkhand News: Jamshedpur court has given relief to BJP leader Abhay Singh after Jharkhand High Court. But, even after getting bail in two cases, he will still not be able to get out of jail. On Monday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate granted bail in the Jugsalai case. With this, the way for Abhay Singh to get out of jail was now clear. Regarding this, the gathering of his supporters started outside Ghaghidih Jail. Firecrackers were also being burst by his supporters outside Ghaghidih jail and in Kashidih. At the same time, the paperwork to get out of jail was going on. But, in the meantime, in a pending case of mangoes, the supporters were disappointed due to the police taking over the production. For the time being, Abhay Singh will remain in Ghaghidih Jail. In this case also he will have to take bail. Only after that he will be able to get out of jail. Let us tell you that Jharkhand High Court had granted bail to Abhay Singh and others in the case of inciting riots in Shastri Nagar, Jamshedpur, but could not get out of jail due to non-availability of bail in the case registered at Jugsalai police station.

Got bail in Jugsalai case

The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Jamshedpur granted bail in the Jugsalai case on Monday. Let us tell you that the police of Jugsalai police station has filed a case against Abhay Singh for rioting, road-railway track jamming, arson and other cases in Jugsalai during the Ram Navami procession.

Jharkhand High Court granted bail in the case of inciting riots in Shastri Nagar

Earlier, a division bench of Jharkhand High Court Justice SN Prasad and Justice Subhash Chand granted bail to BJP leader Abhay Singh and others accused in the case of inciting riots in Shastri Nagar under Kadma police station. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, the verdict was reserved on July 12. After the order of the court, except Abhay Singh, the rest of the accused were released from jail after completing the process related to bail.

Abhay Singh could not get out of jail due to non-availability of bail in Jugsalai case

Despite this, BJP leader Abhay Singh could not get out of jail as bail was not found in the case registered in Jugsalai police station. Because of this he could not come out of jail. On Saturday July 22, 2023, Abhay Singh’s advocate filed a bail petition in the local court. Under this, on Monday, while hearing in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Jamshedpur Court, the court granted bail to Abhay Singh.

In the Shastri Nagar case of Kadma, the High Court had taken a stance on not getting bail from the lower court

In the case filed at Kadma police station, senior High Court advocates RS Majumdar and Rohan Majumdar argued on behalf of Abhay Singh. On the other hand, advocate Bholanath Ojha argued on behalf of the state government. In the argument made by the government, in the case diary submitted in the court, it was told that on April 9, the matter of involvement in the conspiracy to incite riots against Abhay Singh has come to the fore. After not getting bail from the lower court, Abhay Singh filed a bail petition in the High Court.

43 accused got bail in Shastri Nagar case

Abhay Singh including Jitesh Kumar Jha, Mo Javed Sheikh, Umesh Singh, Sandeep Pandey, Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Tashid Khan, Atif Khan, Prem Kumar Rajak, Rafiq Mandal, Janardan Pandey, Gopi Pramanik, Mo Imran, Sarfaraz Alam, Naushad Ahmed, Mo Nehaluddin alias Raju, Mo Hasan, Sattar Ansari, Jabbar Ansari, Shakir Ali, Mo Umran alias Mo Hafiz ur F. Munna, M. Shahid, M. Mustafa alias M. Shahid, M. Shahid Khan, Anand Shah, Ibrar Ansari, Waheed Alam, Amir Khan, Shabbir Ahmed, Hasim, M. Aslam Ansari, M. Muzaffar Sajjad, M. Sahil Baig, M. Zakir Hussain, M. Nasir, M. Nasruddin, M. Maqsood, Firoz Ansari, M. Saddam, M. Alim, Afsar Ali, M. Salim and Sheikh Parvez has got bail.

what is the matter

After Ram Navami, there was stone pelting between two groups in Jamshedpur’s Shastri Nagar after a religious flag was insulted. The miscreants created a ruckus. Tear gas was used by the police to disperse the crowd. During this, people of two communities came face to face. An FIR was registered in Kadma police station regarding the matter.