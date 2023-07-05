Jharkhand: Blast in the iron factory’s furnace in Jasidih, Deoghar, fierce commotion over the death of the laborer

Jharkhand News: On Wednesday, a laborer died when a furnace (hanging pot) exploded with a loud sound in iron smelting factory MP Mining and Energy Limited under Manikpur Industrial Area of ​​Jasidih police station area in Deoghar. At the same time, another laborer was seriously injured. It was told that Ramanand Paswan, a resident of Chapa village under Jhajha police station area under Jamui district, died due to iron slag falling due to blast while working. At the same time, Santosh Yadav, a resident of Ranga village, was seriously injured, who was admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Where doctors referred Bokaro for better treatment. Santosh’s condition remains critical.

Family members pelted stones and vandalized

After the incident, the relatives of the deceased Ramanand Paswan and the residents of the locality created a ruckus outside the factory in anger. Vandalized the factory by pelting stones. People broke and damaged the CCTV camera installed in the factory, along with the window and the pot kept outside. Tried to break open the main door. During this, on being stopped by the police officer and jawan, the family members also pushed and shoved the police administration. After getting information about the incident, SDPO Pawan Kumar, Inspector-cum-station in-charge Satyendra Prasad and other police officers reached the factory and investigated. Due to the uproar, the dead body was taken out from the spot till around eight o’clock in the night and taken to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

Both laborers came under the grip of hot lava

It is said that on Wednesday morning 12 laborers had reached the factory for work. Ramanand and Santosh were working to pick up the molten iron from the iron furnace and take it to another place for furnishing by turning on the hanging machine. In this sequence, suddenly the hanging pot exploded. Both were injured after coming under the grip of hot lava. After this, Ramanand died on the spot itself. There was chaos in the factory after the incident.

Relatives accused factory management of negligence

Rahul Kumar, Abhishek Kumar and Ankit Kumar, sons of the deceased Ramanand Paswan and other family members say that the incident took place due to the negligence of the factory management. In the past also many small and big incidents had happened, which were ignored. All of us were not even allowed to go near the dead body. An excuse was being made to call the technical team. This factory should be closed as soon as possible.

Efforts had to be made to remove the dead body

Due to the hot and high temperature of the furnace at the spot, a lot of effort had to be made to remove the dead body. Fire brigade and BDDS team were called to remove the dead body. After this, the dead body could be taken out after investigation.

The incident is being investigated: SDPO

In this regard, SDPO Pawan Kumar said that MP Mining and Energy Limited is located in Manikpur of Jasidih police station area. A laborer has died while working in the factory. At the same time, the injured has been referred to Bokaro. The incident is being investigated. The reason for which the incident happened is being investigated.

Five lakh given to the dependent of the deceased: Mishra

At the same time, AN Mishra, the director of Industries, told that the incident is very unfortunate. In this incident, five lakh rupees have been given to the family of the deceased Ramanand, while the injured Santosh is also being taken care of. Whatever cooperation can be made in his treatment will be done.