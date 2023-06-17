Jharkhand Board 11th Result: Students protest in Giridih, shouting slogans

Giridih, Mrinal Sinha : After the release of Inter 11th examination results, many students of Giridih district have got very less marks. After which the students are continuously agitating for the demand of improving the examination results. In this series, today, under the leadership of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, hundreds of students reached the new collectorate at Paparwatand and organized a gherao program here. All the students under the leadership of ABVP sat on a dharna in front of the main gate of the collectorate and raised slogans.

A large number of police force personnel including SDM Vishaldeep Khalkho, Trainee IAS Utkarsh Kumar, SDPO Anil Kumar Singh, Video Dilip Mahto, DEO Neelam Aileen Topo, Muffsil station in-charge Kamlesh Paswan, City station in-charge RN Chaudhary after receiving information about uproar and sloganeering Reached the Collectorate and tried to convince the students who were creating ruckus, assuring them that the demand would be fulfilled soon. However, despite the persuasion of the officials, all the students remained firm on their demand and were sitting on a dharna outside the main gate of the collectorate, shouting slogans. At the same time, all the officers are busy in convincing the students.

