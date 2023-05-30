Jharkhand Board 12th Result: Arts and Commerce district topper of Gumla wants to become administrative officer

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Tuesday was named after the girls. The result of Inter Arts and Commerce has been released. This year the girls have hoisted the flag leaving behind the boys. The number of girls in the top ten list of the district is 90 percent. In Inter Arts, Tina Kumari of Palkot block was the district topper by scoring 458 marks. Along with this, she remained at number eight in the entire state. Family members including her father Prahlad Kansari and mother Sarita Devi are happy with this success of Tina. The parents made the daughter’s mouth sweet. And in Commerce, Sneha Soni, a student of St. Ignatius High School, Gumla, became the district topper by scoring 458 marks. Sneha’s family members are happy with this success. Both the girl students said that they want to join the administrative service while continuing their further studies.

Name of district topper students of Arts

The result of Inter Arts was 97.43 percent in the district. In which upgrade to district topper plus two Kandarp University, Palkot student Tina Kumari became district topper by scoring 458 marks. On the other hand, Shweta Kumari of KGV Ghaghra stood second by scoring 443 marks, Anita Kumari and Suman Kumari of KGV Ghaghra 439, Vidya Sahu of Ursuline Inter College Gumla 438 and Srishti Kumari of KGV Ghaghra 438, Reshmi Kumari of KGV Ghaghra 437, Ursuline Convent Inter Gumla. Divya Kumari of KGV Ghaghra, Nisha Kumari 435 of KGV Ghaghra, Safi Qureshi of Ursuline Convent Inter College Gumla 434, Manju Kumari of KGV Ghaghra 432 and Praful Singh of Sant Patrik UVI made their place among district toppers by scoring 429 marks.

Girls shine in Inter Arts, 22 students in top-10, 16 of them girls, Katras’s Kashish Parveen state topper

Name of district topper students of commerce

Sneha Soni, a student of St. Ignatius High School, Gumla, became the district topper in Inter commerce by scoring 458 marks. On the other hand, Rinki Kumari and Niharika Gupta of St. Ignatius stood second by scoring 449 marks. Similarly, Roshan Sahu of St. Ignatius stood fourth by scoring 448 marks. On the other hand, Rahul Chik Badaik and Swati Gupta of St. Ignatius got 444 marks in the fifth position. Prabhat Sahu of Baijnath Jalan College stood sixth by securing 441 marks. St. Ignatius’s Rishu Raj Ojha secured the seventh position by scoring 440 marks, Anshu Namrata Khakha and Umesh Sahu of St. Ignatius School secured the eighth position by scoring 434 marks, Neha Kumari of St. Ignatius School secured the ninth position by scoring 432 marks and Mehroon Nisha of St. Patrik School secured 431 marks. Made a place in the district top ten in Commerce by bringing.