-Advertisement-
International

jharkhand board result 2023 jac 10th 12th result kab aayega date time result direct link jacnicin jbj

By Blitz India Media Desk
JAC Board 10th Result 2023 LIVE: Jharkhand Board result will be released on this day, see latest update
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

You can also check result from here

Students are worried about how to check score card when Jack’s website itself is not working? In such a situation, students need not worry. Apart from the official website of JAC – jac.jharkhand.gov.in, they can also check their results with the help of other sites. Students can also take help of these links to check their results.

jac.nic.in

www.jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

After the release of the Jharkhand Board result, students will be able to see the result through SMS as well. For this you have to follow these steps given below.

10th result through SMS

For 10th result students have to type JHA10roll number and

send it to 5676750

Also you can send resultJAC10rollcode + roll numberregistration number to 56263.

Now you will get the result of 10th class 2023 through SMS on your mobile screen.

12th result through SMS

For 12th result students have to type RESULTJAC12ROLL CODEROLL NUMBER and

Send it to 56263.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved