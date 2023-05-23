jharkhand board results 2023 jac board 10th result declared see toppers list and all updates here mtj

On Tuesday afternoon, as soon as the chairman of the board released the result online, a crowd of students thronged the cyber cafe to see the result. Students also tried to check their results on the website from their mobile phones, but they did not get success. Official website of Jharkhand Academic Council shortly jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in Got so busy that the site stopped opening. However, since morning both the servers started showing busy. Later, SMS and DigiLocker became a support for the students. Every child who appeared in the exam was eager to know their result. His family members were also very curious about the result.