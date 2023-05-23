Jharkhand Board’s 10th topper Shreya told the secret of topping, said- never study like this

Jharkhand Board 10th Topper: The result of matriculation has been announced by the Jharkhand Board on 23rd May. Girls have won the 10th result. Shreya Sangiri, a resident of Chakulia in East Singhbhum, has topped the entire Jharkhand. Prabhat Khabar spoke to state topper Shreya, where she told the secret of her success.

Credit given to parents and teachers

Jharkhand Board matriculation state topper Shreya Sangiri gave the credit of her success first to her parents. At the same time, Shreya also mentioned the hard work of her teachers behind this. Shreya told that she did not prepare for the exam at the last moment, but as soon as her 10th standard studies started, she started preparing for the matriculation.

Father teaches tuition, got inspiration from him

Shreya’s father Sunil Baran teaches Sangiri tuition. While mother Supriya Sangiri is a housewife. Shreya says that father teaches tuition and I get a lot of inspiration from him. Taking inspiration from him, Shreya also wants to become an ideal teacher. After matriculation, Shreya will study science in Intermediate.

how to prepare for exam

Shreya told about her preparations that she had studied from NCERT books. Apart from this, he also took some help from Sharma and Verma Guess Paper. However, Shreya said that all the questions were asked from the book itself. You just need to read well.

advice to juniors

Shreya said, ‘It is useless to waste time, so I started preparing for the exam from the very beginning. The advantage of this was that I did not have to work hard at the last moment. He has also advised his junior students not to waste time and said that they should prepare from the beginning, they will not have to bear the pressure. Just need to revise.

