Jharkhand: Books are lying in BRC, but 1.75 lakh school children are not getting books

Hazaribagh, Arif : 1.75 lakh children studying in about 1500 government schools (class one to eighth) of Hazaribagh district have not received books in the current session 2023-24. There has been a change in the session due to Corona. In 2023, the session starts from June 1. 37 days have elapsed since the commencement of the session (Friday, July 7). The children have not received books. It would not be wrong to say that the students are studying without books, or with the help of old jugaad medium. This situation is also absent in some schools.

On the other hand, Hindi and Urdu books (sets) of class one, two, fifth and eighth have not been distributed despite being available at the BRC building located at the block headquarters. For this, some teacher’s organizations blamed the District Superintendent of Education. District President of All Jharkhand Primary Teachers Association Praveen Kumar said that DSE has not taken interest in the distribution of books. Instead of meeting the students on time, dust is gathering on the books lying in the BRC building.

Free books to students- Every year students get free books in government schools. This book is not available in the market. Some conscious parents cannot buy books for their children even if they want to. According to the report received from the Jharkhand Education Project Office, the class one book has arrived on June 22. In this, books have not been received in Chalkusa and Tatijharia block. Books are available in all the BRC buildings of remaining 14 blocks Sadar, Daru, Katkamdag, Katkamsandi, Barkattha, Chauparan, Barhi, Barkagaon, Daru, Dadi, Padma, Ichak, Keredari and Vishnugarh. Class 2 book has come on 19th June. In this too, books are available in BRC buildings of all 14 blocks except Chalkusa and Tatijharia. At the same time, the book of class five has come on June 28 and the book of class VIII has come on July 4. Only a few blocks have got the books of class five and class eight.

case study

Kanchan Kumari, a student studying in class three of the primary school located in Dipugadha of the urban area, said that the books have not been received yet. Studying is not happening without books. Everyday schools come in the hope that books will be found. Due to non-availability of books, we are facing difficulties in studying.

School teacher said- Teacher Karolina Kujur said that books have been made available to the students through Jugaad medium. Books have been taken back from former students. It has been given to the current students. Some torn-old books are included in this. The news comes that books will come. The school has not yet received the book.

School Inspector told- A school inspector told on the condition of anonymity that the book is available in BRC. It is the responsibility of the teachers to take it to their respective schools. The books were not distributed on time due to the time and money spent in transporting. Its information was given to DSE on time. At first the DSE became enraged on this. Then scolding said that the responsibility of all the work is not only on DSE. If the teachers do not take the books, then let them remain in the BRC. Answers will be asked from the teachers.

DSE Santosh Gupta has said that it is the responsibility of the school inspector to distribute the books. This has been taken into consideration. Some class book has come. Rest of the class books are yet to come. Available books will be distributed soon.