Jharkhand Breaking News: ATS DSP and constable injured in encounter with Aman Sahu’s henchman in Patratu

ATS DSP and constable injured in encounter with Aman Sahu’s henchmen in Patratu

Ramgarh : An encounter took place in Patratu area with the ATS team that had gone to take action against the Aman Sahu gang. In this encounter, ATS DSP Neeraj Kumar and Inspector Sonu Sau were injured by bullets. It was told that there was a bullet in the DSP’s stomach, while the constable was shot in the leg. Both have been admitted to Medica in Ranchi. Many senior officers have reached Medica to know the condition of both the injured.

Delegation of corporation workers met Ranchi Municipal Commissioner regarding 8-point demand

Ranchi : A delegation met the Ranchi Municipal Commissioner and handed over a memorandum to the employees of Ranchi Municipal Corporation regarding their 8-point demands. During this, urged to implement their legitimate demands as soon as possible. On this, the Municipal Commissioner assured that all your demands are justified. Instructions have been issued to implement it strictly. Said that salary payment to all employees through banks, fare charts in buses, women conductors in women buses and any nodal agency will take tender, they will continue to serve all old employees. The delegation included CPI’s Ajay Singh, JMM’s former metropolitan spokesperson Jeet Gupta, union leaders Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Neeraj Singh, Simran Minj.

Assistant of Archaeological Department of India assaulted in Gumla, case registered

Sisai (Gumla): Assistant Conservator of the Archaeological Survey of India, Simar Kumar, accusing two-three unknown people, including Damodar Singh, a resident of Nagar village, of attempt to kill, taking hostage, demanding ransom, threatening to shoot and obstructing government work. Filed the case. It was informed that Simar Kumar, who is working as Assistant Conservator of Archaeological Survey of India, Ranchi Circle, is currently working on the orders of the department in Navratnagarh, located in the city. Was talking to the laborers working in Navratnagarh at around 4.30 pm on 15th July. Meanwhile, Damodar Singh along with two-three of his associates came to Navratnagarh premises and assaulted him while abusing him. Snatched my mobile along with my colleagues and broke it. During this, I was kept hostage for two hours by Damodar and his associates. He was also given caste indicator abuse. At the same time, he was released on the condition of paying levy. In the application, Simar Kumar has expressed apprehension of threat to his life from Damodar and his associates.

Two real brothers murdered in Jaldega, Simdega, police engaged in investigation

Simdega, Ravikant Sahu: On Monday, a person killed two real brothers in Mundutoli village of Jaldega police station area under Simdega district. According to the information, two real brothers of the village, 45-year-old Peter Jojo and 47-year-old Ashif Jojo, father Saban Jojo, were killed by Naveen Bhengra’s father Kalyan Bhengra with firewood. The villagers told that the mother of Peter Jojo and Ashif Jojo was killed and injured by Naveen Bhengra in the past. After that he was sent to Ranchi RIMS for better treatment after treatment at Sadar Hospital. who is still undergoing treatment. Angered by this, both brothers Ashif and Peter went to Naveen Bhengra’s house on Monday. There was an argument between the two sides inside the house. In this sequence, both the brothers were killed inside the house with firewood. Here, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police and the head of the panchayat reached the spot. Both the bodies were taken into custody by the police. At the same time, the accused of murder, Naveen Bhengra was also arrested by the police.

A speeding bike ran over a child in Gumla’s Ghaghra, he died

Gumla: On Monday evening near Gamharia village of Ghaghra police station, a speeding bike rider pushed Prince Oraon, six-year-old son of Hapamuni resident Yogendra Oraon, and escaped from the scene. The relatives admitted him to Sadar Hospital Gumla in critical condition. Where after investigation, the doctor declared the child dead. Giving information about the incident, the father of the deceased Jogendra Oraon told that the child had gone to buy some goods at some distance from the house. The speeding bike rider hit him.

Minor caught gambling near Palamu’s Sahitya Samaj Chowk

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee: Palamu’s divisional headquarters, Medininagar, on the road leading from Sahitya Samaj Chowk to the police line, near the big drain constructed by the corporation, some minors were found playing gambling in the evenings for the last one month. On Monday evening, on the complaint of the local people, the police caught a minor gambling under the leadership of Reva Shankar Rana, in-charge of TOP-1. Later he was let off with a warning. The TOP in-charge said that this was his first mistake and due to his young age, he was let off with a warning. The local people are happy with this action of the police. It may be known that these days, behind the ANM Hostel of Sadar Hospital of the city, Bada Talab Park, Commissioner’s Office, Navatoli Talab, etc., miscreants gather in the evening to drink alcohol and gamble. People say that the police should raid these places as well.

Son killed his father in Gumla

Gumla: Karma Bhagat, 65, a resident of Anjan village, 18 km away from Sadar police station, was beaten to death by his son Sukra Oraon with a stick. On getting the information, the police reached the spot and took the dead body into custody. The dead body has been sent to the post mortem house of Gumla Sadar Hospital. At the same time, the police is interrogating the son accused of murder in the police station after taking them into custody. SHO Manoj Kumar said that due to a domestic dispute, the son killed his father by beating him with a stick. The police is investigating the matter. The accused son has been arrested. Other reasons for the murder are also being investigated.

Dinesh Gope’s aide Nilambar Gope arrested from Khunti’s Rania

peg : Nilambar Gop, a special aide of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop, has been arrested by the police from Rania police station area. From him, the police have recovered a country-made katta, two bullets of .315 bore, 36 bullets of 5.56 mm, one lakh rupees in cash, lathe machine used for making weapons and PLFI’s form and donation receipt. Torpa SDPO Om Prakash Tiwari told that Nilambar Gop was reported to be wandering. On the basis of information, a team was formed and arrested. At the behest of Nilambar, the police recovered a large quantity of bullets, weapons and the lathe machine used to make weapons. Many cases are already registered against Nilambar Gop. A total of seven cases are involved against him in Torpa, Jariyagarh, Rania.

Truck collided with pickup van in Hazaribagh’s Ichak, dozens of Kanwarias injured

Ichak (Hazari Bagh) : Dozens of Kanwariyas of Parasi village under Ichak block were injured in a road accident while returning after offering water from Babadham in Deoghar. All are being treated at Barhi and Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital. Among the injured, the condition of Kanwariya Baban Ram is critical, while others including Lokan Prajapati and Badu are seriously injured. About 18 people from Parasi went to Bol Bomb. While returning, the incident took place at Barkatha GT Road. It is being told that the LP truck rammed into Kanwariya’s vehicle, due to which the Kanwariyas sitting in the vehicle were injured.

Congress state president Rajesh Thakur met CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi : State President of Jharkhand Congress Rajesh Thakur met Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday at the Chief Minister’s residential office at Kanke Road, Ranchi. On this occasion, he informed the Chief Minister about the objectives of the campaign ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra Ki Baat, with the common people’. Also discussed issues related to ongoing developmental works in the state.

Hero Asian Hockey Championship Trophy Chennai-2023 unveiled by CM Hemant Soren

CM Hemant Soren leaves for Bengaluru to attend UPA meeting

CM Hemant Soren left for Bengaluru to attend the meeting of opposition unity. CM has flown to Bengaluru by chartered plane.

Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly will start from 28th July

Preparations have been completed for the monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. Before the commencement of the session, Vidhansabha Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato has given information regarding the session. The speaker told that preparations are being made for the meeting. The monsoon session is starting from 28 July, which will run till 4 August. At the same time, the speaker said that it is expected that this monsoon session will be historic. Expected cooperation is expected from the MLAs of all parties and opposition.

Dead body of a person found on the road in Mandar

A dead body of a person has been found on the road near the toll plaza at Mandar. The incident is said to have happened at 8:30 in the morning. According to the information, he was boarding the Basant bus. The name of the deceased has been told as Prem Prasad, a resident of Balumath Murpa. After the information, the police seized the bus and started investigating the matter. Police say whether the person has been murdered or natural death is still a matter of investigation.

Vishnu Agarwal did not reach ED office

ED officials could not be present with businessman Vishnu Agarwal on Monday. He cited ill health as the reason for this and sought time from the investigating agency. Please tell that before this he has appeared for questioning twice. He is accused of buying one acre of land on Cheshire Home Road on the basis of fake documents.

chandrapura ctps gate jam from today

Gate jam of DVC’s Thermal Power Plant (CTPS) at Chandrapura will be done from July 17 under the banner of Hind Mazdoor Kisan Panchayat. Here, the management is engaged in its preparations regarding this movement. The management says that the present condition of the plant, the agitation is not right from anywhere. The local management is trying to talk to the organization regarding the demands, but they are not ready. Senior General Manager of the plant, Sunil Kumar Pandey said that if the production of the plant stops due to the agitation, it will stop the power supply in other states including Jharkhand. The agitators will be responsible for this.

Babulal Marandi’s village tour today

Village. BJP state president Babulal Marandi will visit panchayats of Gaon block on Monday. He self organized in Pihra. Will participate in the tribute meeting of Baldev Sav. In this programme, dhoti-sari will be distributed among the poor. Will listen to the problems of the people in Bendro and other villages and hold a meeting with the workers in the village party office. Mandal convenor Anandi Prasad Yadav gave this information.

ED’s questioning of Vishnu Agarwal in land purchase case today



ED officials will interrogate businessman Vishnu Agarwal again on Monday. ED has sent summons to him and directed him to appear for questioning on July 17, 2023. Before this, he has appeared for questioning twice. He is accused of buying one acre of land on Cheshire Home Road on the basis of fake documents.

CM Hemant Soren will go to Bangalore today to attend UPA meeting

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will go to Bengaluru today to attend the meeting of UPA constituents. A dinner has been organized by the Congress for the top leaders of the UPA constituents on Monday. On the other hand, a meeting of UPA leaders will be held on July 18 in view of the Lok Sabha elections. Apart from Congress National President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, representatives of 24 parties including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party and many regional and left parties are participating in this. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will represent JMM. Efforts will be made to shape the UPA alliance in the meeting. In this, the alliance will be discussed at the national and state level. Here, the NDA camp is also gathering in Delhi on 18th to chalk out a strategy for the Lok Sabha elections. AJSU supremo Sudesh Mahto will attend the NDA meeting from the state. The central government has called an all-party meeting on 19th. In the all-party meeting, the opinion of the parties will be taken on the issue of Uniform Civil Code (UCC). AJSU party will also participate in the all-party meeting.

