Jharkhand Breaking News: Dead body of a girl found in Baralota, Palamu, police engaged in investigation

Dead body of a girl found in Palamu’s Baralota, police engaged in investigation

Palamu : The dead body of a girl has been recovered from the pond near the irrigation department located in Baralota of Medininagar. The girl has been identified as 35-year-old Kanchan Kumari. The deceased is a resident of Buxar in Bihar. At present, she was living with her brother in a rented house at Champion Chowk in Barlota. She was missing for two days. The brother of the deceased had also given an application in the police station. Here, as soon as the information about the dead body was received in the pond, the police removed the dead body and sent it for postmortem.

Photo of minor girl student with assistant teacher goes viral in Chatra, teacher arrested

Chatra, Mo Tasleem: In the Kunda block area of ​​Chatra, a case of embarrassing the relationship of Guru-disciple has come to the fore. Everyone was shocked when the objectionable photo of a minor girl student with an assistant teacher went viral on social media. Taking action against the assistant teacher, the villagers demanded his dismissal. According to the information, the accused assistant teacher took an objectionable photo with a class ninth student of the school itself and then put it in WhatsApp status. Due to this the photo started going viral. The villagers told that this type of act was done by the teacher in the past also. At that time financial penalty was imposed by Panchayati tax. Along with this, instructions were given not to do such act again. In this regard, station in-charge Kaushal Kumar Singh told that it is a month old matter. Registering a case under the POCSO Act on the application of the student's father, the accused assistant teacher has been arrested and jailed 15 days ago.

Two old people died during treatment in Deoghar Sadar Hospital, could not be identified

Jharkhand News: Two elderly people admitted in different wards of Deoghar Sadar Hospital died during treatment. The identity of these two deceased old people could not be ascertained. On the information of the doctor, the police of Baidyanathdham OP conducted the post-mortem of the dead bodies of both the deceased. After this, the bodies of both have been kept safe in the cold house for 72 hours. According to the information, on June 20, someone brought an unknown 60-year-old man to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The said old man could not tell his name and address. He died on Saturday late evening during treatment. In another case, a person brought another old man to Sadar Hospital on June 26 and got him admitted for treatment. He also could not tell his name and address. The said old man also died during treatment at around eight o'clock on Sunday morning.

Three youths caught with opium in Charhi of Hazaribagh, went to jail

Charhi (Hazaribagh): During checking in NH 33 near Charhi Valley located in Charhi police station area, the police caught three youths including opium from a car. According to the information, the Charhi police had received a secret information that some youth in a car like Mandu was going towards Hazaribagh with drugs for the purpose of sale. Based on the information, the police started vehicle checking near the southern and lower end of the Charhi Valley. On the basis of this information, three youths have been arrested with opium. Vishnugarh SDPO Anuj Oraon, Charhi police station in-charge Vikram Kumar, Jitmohan Mahato, Satendra Kumar, Kushlesh Kumar and other jawans were present in this campaign.

Two children killed, one injured due to lightning in Jhargaon, Koderma

Koderma : Two children died due to lightning in Jhargaon of Mirganj Panchayat under Satgawan police station area. While there, one was seriously injured.

Plus Polio campaign started in Giridih

Plus Polio campaign was started in Giridih district today. Regarding this, a program was organized at the Maternity Child Unit Center located in Chaitadih. Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu attended the program as the chief guest. During this, MLA Mr. Sonu started the campaign by giving polio drops to the children and asked the officers and personnel of the health department to make this campaign a success. On this occasion, Civil Surgeon Dr. SP Mishra told that under the National Pulse Polio Campaign 2023, a total of 491250 children are to be given polio drops in Giridih district, for which a total of 2535 booths have been made. In which work is to be taken by a total of 5069 persons, for whose supervision a total of 507 supervisors are deputed, there are a total of 50 transit teams in the district, for whose supervision work is being taken by a total of 99 supervisors. A total of two district level task force meetings have been organized under the chairmanship of DC for the successful operation of this programme.

Legislator laid the foundation stone of two crore schemes in Tundi

Under Lukaiya Panchayat of Tundi block, Tundi MLA near Lodhariya broke the foundation stone of three road construction schemes with an amount of more than two crores by breaking coconut. During this, MLA Mathura Prasad Mahato told the present villagers that he is trying to solve all the basic problems of the villagers on his behalf. During this, he duly laid the foundation stone of the schemes to be made from Lodhariya Mod to Bauri Tola 68 lakh, from Lodhariya Mod to Koltola 75 lakh and from Tilaiyaghutu to Kolahir 76 lakh. During this, other than chief Malti Marandi, MP representative Ramprasad Mahato, Bhaskar Ojha, Vikram Singh, Dinesh Rai, Phoolchand Kisku, Ganesh Mahato, Bandhu Mahato, Jayprakash Chowdhary, Deepak Kumar, Dhaneshwar Chowdhary, Sagar Ojha were present.

Bus crushed four women Kanwaris of Ranchi in Bihar, one died

A speeding bus crushed four women Kanwarias of Ranchi near Ladma village of Konadi Saksohra Road NH-30A under Barh police station of Bihar at nine o'clock on Saturday night. One woman died on the spot, while three women were seriously injured. Got injured. The deceased woman has been identified as 35-year-old wife of Ranchi resident Sanjay Ojha. Seriously injured 30-year-old Lilavati Devi has been referred to PMCH. Two other women also sustained minor injuries in the incident. After the incident, the local people sent the three injured women to the Barh Sub-Divisional Hospital. Police of Barh police station reached the spot and sent the dead body to Barh sub-division hospital for post-mortem. Police said that the women were going to offer water to the Shivalaya of Barbigha (Sheikhpura district) after taking a bath at Umanath Ghat after the flood, when the incident took place. Had been.

Paperless entry will be done at Ranchi airport, passenger’s face will be the boarding pass

Ranchi. On the lines of many airports in the country, a new system based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) will be installed at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi. In this, passengers will be recognized by their faces and they will be able to make paperless entry at the airport through the Digi-Yatra mobile app. With the help of FRIT technology, the travel related data of the passengers will be automatically processed at the security check and other check points.

Fight near Harmu market, one side surrounded Argora police station

of Ranchi Harmu A bike and a scooty collided on Saturday last night near the market. Two people were injured in this accident. After the incident, one party went to the police station and lodged a complaint. The matter didn't stop there and within a short time, Argora police station was surrounded by one side. The police sent the people back after convincing them. The matter calmed down after that.

