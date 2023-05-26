Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: 3 PLFI militants including minor arrested for burning JCB

Additional stoppage of Bagh Express at Sonpur station

Railway has decided to provide additional stoppage of 13019/13020 Howrah-Kathgodam-Howrah Tiger Express at Sonpur station of East Central Railway.Now 13019 Howrah-Kathgodam Tiger Express (Journey commencing on 25th May) and 13020 Kathgodam-Howrah Tiger Express will stop here The scheduled journey will reach Sonpur station at 11:20 hrs and 18:35 hrs respectively. During its journey this train will halt at Sonpur station for five (05) minutes in both directions.

Mother-daughter died due to lightning in Barwadda

Puran Mahato’s wife Shanti Devi (42 years) and daughter Rinku Kumari (18 years), residents of Benhchia-Tilaiya village of Barwaadda police station area, died on Friday evening from lightning. According to the information received from the villagers, a few hours before the incident, the mother and daughter had returned after selling vegetables in the market. Then in the evening both of them went to pluck vegetables in the field in front of the house. During this, strong thunderstorms started. To avoid the storm, the mother and daughter entered a semi-built shed on the Tilaiya-Maniyadih road. During this, lightning struck with a loud noise. Mother-daughter died on the spot.

3 PLFI militants including minor arrested for burning JCB

On May 20, PLFI militants burnt JCB in Kotengsera village of Torpa block of Khunti district. This was disclosed by Torpa SDPO Om Prakash Tiwari on Friday. He told that three militants involved in burning the JCB have been arrested. This includes Vinod Kumar, a resident of Kuli village under Kamdara police station area of ​​Gumla, Umesh Gop, a resident of Icha Gwar Toli in Torpa and a minor. Police has recovered 7 tablets, 2 mobile phones, a bike and PLFI pamphlet along with donation receipt from them. Vinod Kumar has an old criminal history.

Girl thrown from flyover after gangrape in Palamu

Five people gang-raped a girl from a village in Chhatarpur police station area of ​​Palamu. In an injured state, the accused threw the girl from the flyover in the four-lane road construction work near Kavwal village, but the girl did not fall on the ground. Passengers took the girl to Chhatarpur sub-divisional hospital in an injured condition. Seeing his serious condition, the doctors referred him to Medininagar MMCH.

Two brothers died due to drowning in Dobha in Lohardaga, mourning in the village

Two brothers who went fishing in Toto village under Masmano panchayat of Bhandra police station area of ​​Lohardaga died due to drowning in Dobha on Friday morning. Ten-year-old Srinath Oraon and eight-year-old Shrikant Oraon of Kartik Oraon, a resident of the deceased Toto village, were students of the upgraded primary school Toto.

Palamu becomes champion in regional police duty meet, honored by giving momento to SP

Palamu became overall champion in Regional Police Duty Meet. IG Rajkumar Lakra honored Palamu SP Chandan Kumar Sinha by giving him a momento. On this occasion, the IG said that Palamu police is doing better in every field.

MoU signed between RIMS and CIP

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between RIMS and the Central Institute of Psychiatric (CIP). The objective of this MoU is to ensure mutual collaboration for up gradation of clinical services, manpower training and advanced research with the doctors and personnel of both the institutes. Dr. Kameshwar Prasad, Director, RIMS and Dr. Basudeb Das, Director, CIP executed the MoU in the presence of Dr. Ajay Bakhala and Dr. Sanjay Kumar Munda, nodal officers of the respective institutes.

MoU between RIMS and CIP

Dhanbad’s combined building caught fire

A fire broke out in the combined building of Dhanbad. After which an atmosphere of chaos was created. All the employees have left. It is being told that the fire broke out due to short circuit. There has been no casualty in this incident. The fire brigade team has reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire.

Dhanbad’s combined building caught fire

Former minister Ramchandra Sahis acquitted in code of conduct case



Jamshedpur: Judge Rishi Kumar of MP-MLA Special Court in Chaibasa on Friday acquitted former minister cum AJSU Party’s Principal General Secretary Ramchandra Sahis in the absence of evidence. During the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections, a case of violation of code of conduct was registered against the former minister at Bishtupur police station. West Singhbhum district AJSU leaders welcomed former minister Ramchandra Sahis outside the Chaibasa court premises after his acquittal.

Court acquitted former minister Bhanu Pratap in the case of code of conduct

Palamu: Former minister Bhanu Pratap appeared in the court of MP MLA’s special court Satish Kumar Munda in connection with the royal code of conduct. After hearing in the case, he was ordered to be acquitted.

Court acquitted former minister Bhanu Pratap

ASI injured due to falling of tree in storm in Medininagar of Palamu

SI Manoj Ram, who was sitting under a tree, was injured when a tree trunk fell down during a sudden storm that came at the place of the seating set in the Civil Court premises in Medninagar, Palamu. Manoj Ram is working in SI Hussainabad. Presently posted in Civil Court premises as Nodal Officer. Another woman has also received news of leg injury. The injured have been sent to Sadar Hospital Modinagar for immediate treatment.

ASI injured due to falling tree in storm

Shops did not open in Simdega, buses remained stalled

Bandh was observed in Simdega on the call of the backward classes for the demand of 27 percent reservation. Shops did not open. The operation of buses came to a complete standstill.

Maoists burnt a poklen and four tractors in Latehar

In Mahuadand police station area of ​​Latehar district late Thursday night around 10 pm, 12-14 armed lance Maoists reached a bridge construction side, created a ruckus for two hours, beat up the people present on the site and destroyed the bridge construction work. One poklen and four tractors were burnt.

ASI dies of heart attack in Giridih, wave of mourning among police officers

Giridih. After a heart attack, an ASI died during treatment. The deceased ASI was posted in Giridih in the year 2016-17 and was a resident of Gawan Thana area of ​​the district. The deceased ASI Darogi Singh was currently posted in Deoghar and was undergoing training. Darogi Singh’s health suddenly deteriorated while on duty on Friday morning, after which he was brought to Sadar Hospital Deoghar for treatment. The doctors referred him to Ranchi for better treatment.

Tribal trade fair at St. Paul’s School premises from today

Ranchi. A three-day tribal trade fair “Renesa 3.0” will be organized by the budding businessmen and entrepreneurs of the tribal society. This fair will run from 26 to 28 May at St. Paul’s School ground. Its objective is to empower the tribal society economically. Along with this, tribal youths who want to join the industry and business world will be motivated.