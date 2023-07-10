Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Babulal Marandi is in Delhi, will meet Modi-Shah today

Babulal Marandi is in Delhi, will meet Modi-Shah today

BJP’s newly appointed state president Babulal Marandi left for Delhi on Sunday. This is his first visit to Delhi after becoming the Speaker. Marandi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will meet National President JP Nadda, Central Organization General Secretary BL Santosh and other central leaders and express gratitude for the new responsibility. During this, there will also be a discussion about the Lok Sabha elections.

Babulal Marandi will take charge on 15th, party engaged in preparation

Ranchi. BJP’s new state president Babulal Marandi will take charge on July 15. On this day the party is preparing to organize the program. Officials from other districts will also participate in the programme. Former President Deepak Prakash will complete the formalities of taking over the post of Marandi. State in-charge Laxmikant Vajpayee can also participate in the program. Mr. Marandi’s supporters can reach Ranchi on this day.

Crowd of devotees gathered in Dukhharnath Dham temple on the first Monday

Giridih, Mrinal Sinha. On the occasion of the first Monday of Sawan, a crowd of devotees thronged the Baba Dukhharan Nath Dham temple located in Udanabad of Sadar Block since early morning to offer water to Baba Bholenath. By lifting water from Uttarwahini river, the devotees queued up and chanting praises of Baba Bholenath, offered water to Baba Bholenath in Dukkhaharnath Dham temple. During this, the atmosphere of the whole area became devotional. In this regard, the priest of the temple told that the faith of Baba Dukhaharnath Dham temple is supernatural, after worshiping here with devotion, all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled. Told that on the occasion of the first Somari of Sawan, thousands of devotees reach here for water offering and offer prayers. Here, in view of the crowd that gathered on the first Monday, the team of Mufassil police station was present on the spot.