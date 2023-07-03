Jharkhand Breaking News Live: Baby Devi will take oath as minister today

Baby Devi will take oath as minister today

Baby Devi, wife of late minister Jagarnath Mahato, will come to Ranchi on Monday to take oath as minister. She will leave for Ranchi after morning worship at Simrakulli house of Alargo Panchayat. His daughter Reena Devi, nephew Diwakar Mahato and other family members will also go with him. Baby Devi’s son Akhilesh Mahato alias Raju reached Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

Sawan fair will start in Deoghar from today, Sparsh Puja will stop

Lord Bholenath’s favorite month Sawan is starting from Tuesday. Along with this, ‘State Shravani Fair-2023’ will also start from Monday at Baba Baidyanath’s Dham Deoghar. Apart from Jharkhand, devotees and Kanwariyas from different states of the country will start reaching Babadham for Jalabhishek. Special preparations have been made for this by the Deoghar district administration and the district police. State Agriculture Minister Badal will inaugurate the ‘State Shravani Fair-2023’ on Monday morning at 9:30 am at Jharkhand entrance Dumma. This time there will be Malmas from 18th July to 6th August. For this reason, Shravani fair will be conducted in two phases (from 4th to 17th July and from 17th August to 31st August). That’s why the entire arrangement of Deoghar district administration and district police has been made for two months.