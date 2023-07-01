Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Bike and scooty collide in Ranchi’s Harmu market, two injured in fight

Bike and scooty collide in Ranchi’s Harmu market, two injured in fight

Ranchi: A fight broke out after a collision between a bike and a scooty near Harmu Bazar. Two people were injured in this. One side reached Argora police station.

Patients token system will end in AIIMS, OPD will also shift to new building

Deoghar: By the last week of July, the patients coming for treatment at the OPD of Deoghar AIIMS are going to get relief from the token system. In view of the problems being faced by the patients and their relatives due to the token system, Godda MP Dr. Nishikant Dubey, talking to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and AIIMS Director Dr. Saurabh Varshney, suggested ending this system.

Famous bhajan singer Shahnaz Akhtar worshiped mother Chinnamastike

Rajrappa (Ramgarh), Shankar Poddar: Famous bhajan singer Shahnaz Akhtar reached Rajrappa temple on Saturday evening. During this, he duly worshiped Maa Chinnamastike Devi. Along with this, Sandhya participated in the Aarti. After worshiping, he said that he had heard a lot of fame of Maa Chinnamastike Devi located in Rajarappa. For this reason, I have reached here for the first time for worship. Very soon I will sing bhajan on Maa Chinnamastike Devi here. He said that this temple is situated amidst beautiful and picturesque valleys. He observed the Bhairavi-Damodar confluence site. Took information about the importance and specialty of Rajrappa temple from the local priests.

Jharkhand bandh of tribal Santal Samaj on July 4, memorandum submitted to SDO

Seraikela: Under the banner of Ol Chiki Hull Jharkhand Pradesh, the tribal Santal Samaj has called Jharkhand bandh on July 4 for their various demands. The Sangh has submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer regarding maintaining law and order in the area during the bandh. It has been said in the given memorandum that the movement was carried out by the tribal Santal Samaj regarding their demands under the constitutional process. For this, the Jharkhand government was given an ultimatum till June 27 to meet the demands. Jharkhand bandh was said on July 4 in case the demands were not met, but the demands of the tribal Santal community were not considered by the government. Due to this, a 24-hour Jharkhand bandh has been called.

Gajraj created havoc in Tatijharia of Hazaribagh, villagers in panic

Tatijharia (Hazaribagh), Sonu Pandey: In Narayanpur under Khaira Panchayat of the block, an elephant separated from the herd on Saturday evening created a lot of uproar. Gajraj, who came from Kapsa Garha of Amanari, broke the door of Doman Mahto’s house in Narayanpur of Tatijharia block, entered the house and licked the rice kept in the house. Dashrath Mahato, Mahaveer Mahato, Sanjay Prasad Kushwaha, Tejo Mahato, Mahendra Prasad, Kamal Mahato and other farmers of Narayanpur ate the crop of corn and vegetables grown in their fields and trampled it and went towards Bedmakka Dam. The villagers are in panic. That’s why the nearby villagers including Bedmakka, Simradhab, Mahuatand, Mahuari, Khaira, Karma, Sizhua, Karamba, Pooto, Karichattan have been alerted.

Worker injured in road accident in Deoghar dies during treatment

Madhupur (Deoghar): Patwabad resident laborer Sohrab Ansari (45), who was seriously injured in a road accident near Patwabad on Giridih-Madhupur NH 114A, died on Saturday during treatment. As soon as Sohrab’s dead body reached the village, angry villagers blocked the Madhupur-Giridih NH by keeping the dead body on the road on Saturday afternoon. Here, since the accident, the family members are crying bitterly. It is said that as soon as the news of the death was received, dozens of youths blocked the road by planting bamboo pegs at both ends of the NH near Patwabad. On the information of road jam, BDO Rajeev Kumar Singh, Inspector Incharge Ramdayal Munda etc. reached and tried to pacify the villagers. According to the government provision, the road blockade was removed after an hour after the assurance of compensation to the dependents of the deceased.

On July 3, Gangayatri Piyush Pathak will perform divine aarti on the lines of Ganga Aarti at the main gate of the hill temple.

Ranchi: On the auspicious occasion of the arrival of the holy month of Shravan and Guru Purnima, Gangayatri Piyush Pathak will perform divine aarti of Mahadev on the lines of Ganga Aarti of Varanasi from 6 pm on July 3 at the main gate of Pahari Temple in Ranchi. Let us inform you that Gangayatri Piyush Pathak has been performing Ganga Aarti like Varanasi for the last several months for cleanliness, purity and environmental protection of rivers and ponds. It is their effort that all the mothers, sisters and brothers of the society are not able to go to Varanasi and see the Ganga Aarti. They can see this divine Aarti.

Baby Devi, wife of former Jharkhand education minister late Jagarnath Mahato, will take oath as minister on July 3.

Ranchi: Baby Devi, wife of former Jharkhand education minister late Jagarnath Mahto, will take oath as minister on July 3.

Extended remand of three accused including Neeraj Mittal in money laundering case, ED will interrogate for three more days

Ranchi: The ED will interrogate Neeraj Mittal, Ram Prakash Bhatia and Tara Chand, arrested in the money laundering case, for three more days. The special ED court has given its permission.

Change in timing of Ranchi-Banaras Express, will leave Ranchi today at 22:40

Ranchi: The departure time of train number 18611 Ranchi-Banaras Express train journey commencing on 01/07/2023 has been changed, this train will depart from Ranchi at 22:40 instead of its scheduled departure time of 20:10.

Alok Trivedi took charge as MD of NHM

Ranchi: Alok Trivedi took charge as MD of NHM on Saturday.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurated the new building of Yogda Satsang Mahavidyalaya

Ranchi: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav inaugurated the new building of Yogda Satsang Mahavidyalaya.

Rape of minor of primitive tribe community in Garhwa, FIR lodged

Garhwa: A case of rape of a minor belonging to the primitive tribe community has come to light in Ranka. An FIR has been lodged in this matter. It is being told that the minor was held hostage for two hours.

Seminar organized on the birth anniversary of Dr. BP Keshari at TRL, Ranchi University

Ranchi: A seminar was organized on the 90th birth anniversary of Dr. BP Keshari in Nagpuri Department of Tribal and Regional Language Center of Ranchi University today. Operation was done by Vicky Minz and thanksgiving assistant professor Dr. Riju Nayak. Subject admission was done by Alok Kumar Mishra of Nagpuri department. The program was started by garlanding and offering flowers on the picture of Dr. BP Keshari. Budheshwar Badaik and Chandrika Kumari presented the welcome song.

Changes were made in the time table of about 1800 government schools (class one to 12th) of Hazaribagh district. Now all the schools will open at nine in the morning. The holiday will be at three in the afternoon. The new time table has come into effect from Saturday (July 1).

CM paid tribute to brave martyr Abdul Hameed on his birth anniversary

CM Hemant Soren paid tribute to the birth anniversary of Abdul Hameed ji. Hundreds of salutes on the birth anniversary of Amar Veer Shaheed Paramveer Chakra winner Abdul Hameed ji, who showed indomitable courage and bravery in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Hundreds of salutes on the birth anniversary of Amar Veer Shaheed Paramveer Chakra winner Abdul Hameed ji, who showed indomitable courage and valor in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

July 1, 2023



CM Hemant Soren congratulated health workers on Doctor’s Day

CM Hemant Soren Doctor’s Day to all the doctors, medical workers and other health workers who give a healthy society by doing human service Many congratulations, best wishes and joy on the occasion of. Hundreds of salutes to the great freedom fighter and physician and former Chief Minister of West Bengal Bharat Ratna Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth anniversary.

To all the doctors, medical workers and other health workers who give a healthy society by doing human service #DoctorsDay Many congratulations, best wishes and joy on the occasion of. On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, great freedom fighter and doctor and former Chief Minister of West Bengal…

July 1, 2023



Cleanliness awareness rally will be held in Deoghar today



Deoghar Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal, a special cleanliness rally will be taken out from Pt Shivram Jha Chowk at 11 am on July 1. Through this, a message will be given to the people to keep the city clean and beautiful. Municipal Commissioner said that all the people will gather at Pt Shivram Jha Chowk. After this, will visit the surrounding areas of the temple. This rally is being taken out before the fair to save the devotees of Shiva from trouble. All the brand ambassadors of the corporation have been asked to attend the rally. He has appealed to the people of the city to take part in the cleanliness rally in maximum numbers and give the message of keeping their city clean and beautiful.

BJP’s Kolhan regional meeting today at Tulsi Bhawan

Jamshedpur.BJP’s Kolhan regional meeting will be held at Tulsi Bhawan in Bishtupur from 11 am on Saturday. State General Secretary Balmukund Sahay will be involved in the meeting to decide the guidance and strategy. MPs, former MPs, former MLAs, BJP state office bearers, district presidents etc. have been invited in the meeting.

Disha meeting in Dhanbad today, various development schemes will be reviewed

Dhanbad. District level Disha meeting under the chairmanship of MP Pashupati Nath Singh will be held in the Collectorate Auditorium on Saturday. This meeting has been called after a long time. Various development schemes will be reviewed in the meeting.

Inter State Co-ordination meeting today

Deoghar. Inter State Co-ordination meeting will be held on Saturday at Deoghar Circuit House regarding the successful conduct of Shravani Mela. The Commissioner of Santal Parganas should preside over the meeting. At the same time, DIG, SSP, DC, SP, Commissioner and other senior administrative and police officers of Deoghar, Dumka, Banka, Jamui, Munger and Bhagalpur will be present in the meeting. This information was given by DC Manjunath Bhajantri.

Extension of operational period of Katihar – Ranchi – Katihar summer special train

In view of the additional rush of passengers and for the convenience of the passengers, the Ministry of Railways has extended the operating period of train number 05762 / 05761 Katihar – Ranchi – Katihar Summer Special train between Katihar and Ranchi. Train number 05762 Katihar – Ranchi summer special train will leave Katihar every Thursday from journey commencing date 06/07/2023 to commencing date 26/10/2023. Train number 05761 Ranchi – Katihar Summer Special train will leave Ranchi every Friday from journey commencing date 07/07/2023 to commencing date 27/10/2023. The time table, stoppage and coach combination of these trains will remain the same.

IIM Ranchi’s 12th convocation today

Ranchi. IIMS Ranchi’s 12th convocation will be held on Saturday, July 1. In this, degrees will be distributed among a total of 542 students of the session 2021-23. Maximum 396 students will be awarded the degree of MBA program in the ceremony. At the same time, 69 MBA Human Resource, 34 MBA-Business Analytics, 37 Executive MBA and three managerial research scholars will be awarded PhD degree. And three executives will be awarded Ph.D. Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha will be the chief guest at the convocation ceremony. Apart from this, Chairman of IIM Ranchi, Chairman of Board of Governor Praveen Shankar Pandeya, Director Prof. Deepak Srivastava and Heads of Departments and Professors of various faculties will be involved. The event will start from 5 pm in the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium located on the main campus.

Agniveer recruitment from today, candidates who have passed the general examination will be able to join

Ranchi.Under the Agneepath scheme, the army recruitment rally will be organized from July 1 to 9 at Morhabadi Maidan in Ranchi. Only male candidates of Jharkhand will be able to participate in this. Brigadier Mukesh Gurung said in a press conference on Friday that only those candidates from 24 districts of Jharkhand who have passed the common entrance test conducted by the army will participate in the recruitment rally.

Jharkhand party’s general convention from today

Ranchi. Jharkhand Party’s general convention will be held on July 1 and 2 at Carnival Banquet Hall, Dibdih. Its preparations have been completed. This information has been given by the party’s Principal General Secretary Ashok Kumar Bhagat. The social, economic and political situation of Jharkhand will be discussed in the session.