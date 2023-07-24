Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Bokaro-Ramgarh National Highway truck and auto collision, one killed

Bokaro-Ramgarh National Highway truck and auto collision, one killed

Bokaro, Mukesh. There was a collision between a truck and an auto coated with bitumen on the Bokaro-Ramgarh National Highway. After the collision, the truck overturned and the auto got buried under ballast. In this accident, an auto rider died on the spot. While one person was sent to the hospital. Other people in the auto are feared to be buried. The incident is of Bari-Cooperative turn of BS City police station area. The truck was coming from Balidih. The villagers around were very angry due to the incident. Everyone blocked the road. After which the police reached the spot and the angry people removed them from the road. People are demanding compensation to the family of the deceased. The deceased is an auto driver, who was a resident of Siwandih. At the same time, the injured person is a resident of Azad Nagar.