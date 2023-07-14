Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 will fly today from the launching pad made in HEC on the design of Mekan

Chandrayaan-3 will fly today from the launching pad made in HEC on the design of Mekan

Ranchi.When Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota on Friday, it will be a proud moment for two companies of the capital Ranchi. The SLP second launching pad from which Chandrayaan-3 will be launched, the work order was given to MECAN under the turn-key project. It was designed by the engineers of Mecan. On the basis of this, the second launching pad was built in HEC. The HEC official told that the necessary equipment for SLP has been manufactured in the workshop of HEC. The second launching pad is 84 meters high. Apart from this, HEC has also developed tower cranes, platforms, sliding doors, 400 ton IOT cranes and mobile launching pedestals of various capacities.