Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Female policeman accused 9 people including husband of rape, 2 jailed

Woman policeman accused 9 people including husband of rape, police sent 2 to jail

Ichak (Hazaribagh): A female police constable has registered a case at the Korra police station accusing nine in-laws, including her husband, her brother-in-law, of rape, assault and abusing them. The Korra police arrested the victim’s husband and her brother-in-law and sent them to jail on Sunday.

Manindra Kumar Jha, son of CCL officer missing, suspected of kidnapping

Barhi, Hazaribagh: Manindra Kumar Jha, a young man, is missing since the morning of 8th July. His mobile is also getting switched off. He is the son of Sanjay Jha working as Overman in CCL Tapin North.

Girl who cheated by leaving suicide note recovered from Delhi

Chandwara, Koderma: In the late evening of July 4, the police have recovered the missing girl while inaugurating the case of a girl’s bag, I card and suicide note found abandoned in the late evening of July 4 above Tilaiya Dam Guest House bridge. Actually the whole matter was dramatized. Tilaiya Dam OP in-charge Amrita Khalkho recovered the girl from Mukherjee Nagar Lodge in Delhi on the basis of mobile location on 8th July.

Two bikes collided in Chatra’s Itkhori, one youth died, condition of two critical

Itkhori, Chatra (Vijay Sharma): In a collision between two bikes near the high school, a young man died on the spot, while two people were seriously injured. The name of the deceased is Chilita Malhor, a resident of Premnagar Itkhori. Riyaz Alam (30) and Shahid (24) are injured. He is a resident of Ichak (Hazaribagh). The incident took place on Saturday at 7 pm. The condition of both the injured youths is serious. They are being treated at Ranchi RIMS.

Headless dead body recovered from forest near Hazaribagh National Park

Ichak: Headless dead body of an unknown youth has been found in the forest on the side of the road in Hazaribagh National Park. Police has sent the dead body to Sadar Hospital, Hazaribagh for postmortem.

Death of a young man who went to defecate in Dhanbad

Tundi, Chandrashekhar Singh: Ganesh Kumar (father Anil Kumar), a 21-year-old youth from Shahrapura (Gopalpur) in South Tundi, died under mysterious circumstances. The incident is being told of Saturday evening. According to the villagers, Ganesh had gone to defecate in Joriya behind his village at 3 pm on Saturday, but in the meantime it started raining. To avoid getting wet, Ganesh entered a pump house built there. From there he was taken out in a state of unconsciousness. When his search started in the evening, people went to the pump house in search of him, from where he was picked up from a state of unconsciousness and sent to Dhanbad, where the doctors declared him dead. The cause of death will be known only after the post mortem report.

Three naxalite arrests of TSPC from Palamu

Palamu: The zonal commander of militant organization TSPC, who drove away Ganjhu on a bike, has been arrested by the Palamu police. On his tip two other co-militants have also been nabbed. This information was given by Lesliganj SDPO Alok Kumar Tuti in a press conference on Sunday. He told that after the Chatra police encounter on July 8, his squad was hiding along with the zonal commander, Avashav Ganjhu. The police took action on the basis of secret information.

Three including a juvenile arrested in Dumka’s Munshi Soren murder case, two jailed

Dumka/Shikaripada: In the murder of JMM worker Munshi Soren, the police of Shikaripada police station arrested three people, including a juvenile, after finding their involvement. The juvenile has been detained by the police, while the other two have been sent to jail in judicial custody.

Goods train derails near Gajhandi station, operations disrupted

Koderma: Goods train derailed near Gajhandi station of Gaya-Koderma railway section. Due to this, the operation on the down line was interrupted for one hour. Traffic has been started after one hour.

A girl died of snake bite in Seraikela

Kharsawan: A girl child died of snake bite in Ankolkuti village of Khuntapani block. According to information, Geeta Kudada, ten-year-old daughter of Chandra Mohan Kudada of Aankalkuti village of Khuntpani, was doing some work in the courtyard of the house at around 7 am on Sunday. During this, a cobra snake made Geeta dance and she entered its burrow. Gita Kudada fainted after being bitten by a poisonous snake. After this, on the initiative of Khuntapani chief Siddharth Honhaga, Geeta was taken to Chaibasa Sadar Hospital.

Power cut in Ranchi city today, affected from one to three o’clock

11 KV Kalyanpur Feeder :Time: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Affected areas: There will be power cut in Kachnar Toli, Kalyanpur, Railway Station Road, Satyaritoli, Solanki, Singh Mod Chowk, Prem Nagar Road number one and two due to pruning of trees.

Dead body of a young man found under suspicious circumstances in Giridih’s Jaridih

Giridih. Sensation spread in the area after the dead body of a young man was found under suspicious circumstances under Jaridih hill of Pachamba police station area. As soon as the information about the dead body was received by the nearby villagers, a large number of villagers reached the spot. On the other hand, after getting information about the case, Pachamba police station in-charge Mukesh Dayal Singh also reached Sadalbal spot and took the dead body in possession and sent it to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. It is said that the young man was first brutally killed with a stone and then stabbed with a knife. The criminals have brutally murdered the young man. However, at present the identity of the deceased has not been established.

Hatia-Purnia court will open late today

Ranchi. Due to late running of link rack, train number 18626 Hatia-Purnia Court will leave late on Sunday. The train will leave Hatia at 2.55 pm instead of its scheduled time of 5.55 am.

Central Muharram Committee meeting today

Ranchi. The meeting of the Central Muharram Committee will be held on Sunday at Madhuvan Market located on the main road from 3 o’clock in the day. Muharram will be discussed in the meeting. Chairman of the committee Javed Gaddi and General Secretary Akilur Rahman said that in the meeting Dhawatal Akhara, Imambakhsh Akhara and Leelu Ali Along with the chief Khalifa of the akhada, all the regional khalifas and chief officials of all the akhadas will be present.