Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Hiwa crushes cyclist in Giridih, student’s condition critical

Hiwa crushes cyclist in Giridih, student’s condition critical

Giridih: Near the SSB camp located at Chatro of Deori police station area on the Deoghar road, an unruly vehicle overturned crushing a girl student. The incident took place on Wednesday morning at 5.30 am. According to the information, Salaun Parveen (16 years), daughter of Ismail Ansari, a resident of Jhagrudih village of Bhelwaghati police station area, had come to Chatro to study cycle tuition. Where that road she was standing on the side of the road. During this, the stone-laden vehicle coming at a high speed crushed the girl student and overturned after breaking the compound built on the side of the road. After the incident, the girl student was taken to the Community Health Center Deori for treatment by the jawans of the SSB camp. Where after treatment, Giridih has been referred in view of the critical condition of the student.