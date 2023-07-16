Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Jharkhand agitational front meeting today

Jharkhand agitational front meeting today

Koderma. Jharkhand Andolankari Morcha district unit meeting will be held on July 16 at Sahu Dharamshala, Jhumritilaiya from 11 a.m. In the meeting there will be a discussion about the preparations for the demonstration in front of the district headquarters on July 21 and the preparations for the conference to be held at Birsa Sanskriti Bhavan Koderma. This information was given by the district convenor of the Morcha, Ravindra Shandilya. Told that the agitators of the separate state of Jharkhand are being neglected by the district administration. There will be a demonstration on many questions, a preparatory committee has been formed for the demonstration. Singh Ghatwar, Islam Ansari, Sanjay Kumar Sajan, Manoj Kumar Jhunnu, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Ganesh Rai, Deepak Vishwakarma, Manju Devi, Chandradev Yadav, Gopi Yadav, Mithilesh Sinha etc. are included.