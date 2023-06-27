Jharkhand Breaking News Live: NABARD’s Mango Festival from today, will be organized in the cooperative bank premises

NABARD’s Mango Festival from today



NABARD’s three-day mango festival is going to start from Wednesday. It will be organized at the Jharkhand State Cooperative Bank premises located at Shaheed Chowk from June 27 to 29. In this, farmers of Bari Project and Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) implemented by NABARD in various districts of the state will be included. Participants will be from Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Lohardaga, Sahibganj, Deoghar, Gumla, Latehar, Khunti and Giridih districts. Various varieties of Malda, Amrapali, Mallika, Dussehri and Himsagar mangoes will be specially displayed and sold in the festival. Participating farmers from NABARD funded projects will participate in the festival.