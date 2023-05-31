Jharkhand Breaking News Live: Now the aircraft will fly from Deoghar to Ranchi on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Aircraft will now fly from Deoghar to Ranchi on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Deoghar : Some changes have been made in the flight service from Deoghar airport from June 1. Under this, changes have been made in the flight from Deoghar to Ranchi. Its information has been given by Indigo management. There will be daily flights from Deoghar Airport to Kolkata and Delhi, while flights to Patna and Ranchi will be available every other day. According to the information received from the management, flights will fly from Deoghar to Patna on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays in a week. Whereas, there will be a flight from Deoghar to Ranchi on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Earlier there were flights to Ranchi on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. According to the management, the time table of both the flights is same as before.

Child drowned while taking bath in Jamtara’s Bhaga Dam, referred to Dhanbad

Jamtara : An eight-year-old child drowned in deep water while taking bath in Bhagabandh (Pandni) of Narayanpur police station area. However, it is a matter of pride that the news of this got to the people present around. The child was immediately taken out of the water and admitted to the hospital. According to information, Ayan Ansari, the eight-year-old son of Alimuddin Ansari, a resident of Bhagabandh, had gone to bathe in a dam built near the village along with his companions. Meanwhile he went into deep water. When Ayan’s friends created a ruckus, the people around gathered. People pulled Ayan out of the deep water in an unconscious state and admitted him to the CHC. After examination, the doctors have referred him to Dhanbad for better treatment. According to relatives, the child is undergoing treatment at the hospital in Dhanbad, where the child’s condition is out of danger.

Godda-Bhagalpur DMU passenger train will open from Hansdiha on June 3

Godda: Regarding the repair of bridge number 55 and 63 on the Bhagalpur-Hansdiha railway section, the time table and opening place of the train has been changed on June 2 and 3, 2023. Due to this, three trains have been canceled by the Railways. In this, Bhagalpur-Banka-Bhagalpur DEMU passenger, Bhagalpur-Hansdiha-Bhagalpur, Hansdiha-Bhagalpur DEMU, Jamalpur-Deoghar passenger train have been canceled on June 3. At the same time, the passenger train (03482) going from Godda to Bhagalpur will be opened from Hansdiha instead of Godda. Apart from this, the Kaviguru Express going to Howrah via Jamalpur, Bhagalpur will run late by 60 minutes. Information in this matter has been issued by the Public Relations Department of Malda Division.

Life imprisonment for murder convict in Simdega

Simdega (Mo Ilyas): The court of Principal District Judge Raj Kamal Mishra convicted an accused of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of ten thousand rupees. It was told that on February 5, 2019, Nand Kishore Prasad, a resident of Bhandartoli of Kersai block, had gone to Sarpmunda village for some work. During this, Sharad Baiga, a resident of Kurdeg, killed Nand Kishore Prasad by stabbing him. While taking action, the police arrested Sharad Baiga and sent him to jail. Along with this, the knife used in the murder was also recovered. While hearing the case, the court pronounced the sentence after hearing the statements of the witnesses and the arguments of both the parties. In this case, Public Prosecutor in-charge Amit Kumar Srivastava presented arguments from the prosecution side.

Murder case filed against in-laws in Deoghar death of Toto driver

Deoghar : An FIR has been registered for murder in the death of Toto driver Gulshan Mishra in Gidhani Vikas Nagar of Jasidih police station area. Anil Mishra, a resident of Mazgaon village under Belhar police station area of ​​Banka district of Bihar, has filed an application in the police station accusing Gulshan’s in-laws of killing him. Rinku Mishra, resident of Mazgaon village, Anita Devi, father-in-law of the deceased, Bulbul Jha, mother-in-law Gudiya Devi, wife Rimjhim Devi of Basudevpur police station area of ​​Munger district of Bihar have been made accused. The father told that a year ago the son was married to Rimjhim. There used to be a quarrel between husband and wife right after marriage. Regarding this, her in-laws were continuously threatening to kill her. On Tuesday afternoon, Rimjhim Devi and Bulbul Jha suddenly reached home from Gidhani. After this the death of the son was reported. After getting information about the incident, his wife and father-in-law started trying to run away from the house. The father of the deceased has expressed apprehension that the accused killed Gulshan under a conspiracy and hanged him with the intention of hiding the evidence. Police has registered a case and is probing this aspect as well.

Jharkhand cabinet meeting approved 39 proposals

Ranchi : Jharkhand cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday. 39 proposals have been approved in this meeting. Under this, the Jharkhand State Police Under Departmental Limited Departmental Inspector Competitive Examination, 2016 has been cancelled.

Stamped on these proposals

Those injured in the attack of wild animals will get an amount of one and a half lakh rupees.

Proposal for amendment in honorarium of ACB personnel

Approval for giving 0.28 acres of land in Chandil to GAIL for 30 years

Amendment was made in the rules of Labor and Employment Department

Increase in the honorarium of CIAT school teachers working in the state of Jharkhand

It was agreed to give 1.57 acres of land in Ranchi’s Nagdi to Bank of India on payment.

Approval of amendment in the appointment of para medical personnel in 2018

– The proposal to increase the honorarium and allowances of the people’s representatives of the three-tier Panchayat of the Panchayati Raj Department was approved.

NDRF team reached Dhansar, rescue operation started

Jharkhand News: NDRF’s rescue operation intensified to find the drowned person in a pond of Dhansar.

Dhanbad : NDRF team reached Dhansar on the news of drowning of a person while taking bath in a pond of Dhansar. Rescue operation started as soon as they reached here. Please inform that Suresh Bhuiyan had drowned while taking a bath on Tuesday. As soon as the information was received, the diver from Moonidih tried to find him, but did not get success. After this, today the NDRF team reached here and started the rescue operation.

A car caught fire near Tambajod turn in Jamtara, driver narrowly escaped

Jharkhand News: A car caught fire near Tambamod in Jamtara.

Jamtara : A Tata Safari was burnt to ashes near Tambajod turn of Govindpur-Sahibganj highway under Bindapathar police station area of ​​the district. During this, the driver somehow got out of the car after saving his life. However, there has been no casualty in this accident.

IG and Commandant of Coast Guard met CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand News: Coast Guard IG Iqbal Singh Chauhan and Commandant Deepak Singh meeting CM Hemant Soren.

Ranchi : Indian Coast Guard (Coast Guard, North-East, Regional Headquarters, Kolkata) Inspector General (IG) Iqbal Singh Chauhan and Commandant Deepak Singh met Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday. During the meeting, CM took information from IG Mr. Chauhan regarding the works of Indian Coast Guard in Jharkhand and also got to know how many people of Jharkhand are involved in this service. On this, the IG said that at present the number of people from Jharkhand in the Coast Guard service is less. The Chief Minister said that the Indian Coast Guard should publicize its works in Jharkhand as well and the people of our state should also get a chance in the Coast Guard service. There is a need to prepare an action plan for this. Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Vandana Dadel and Secretary to Chief Minister Vinay Kumar Choubey were also present on the occasion.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. Sanjay Srivastava met CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand News: Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, applying the badge of Mission Life to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Ranchi : Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. Sanjay Srivastava met Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Jharkhand Ministry on Wednesday. On this occasion, he put the badge of Mission Life on the Chief Minister and informed him about the efforts being made by the department in Mission Life.

PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope’s gypsy recovered from underground in Khunti

In Rania of Khunti district, the police have recovered the gypsy of PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop. About eight-nine years ago, the gypsy was hidden by digging a pit inside the ground in the forest area in front of Vidya Vihar Public School, Garai. On the basis of secret information, the police dug out the gypsy. Its condition has become completely dilapidated. According to the police, Dinesh Gop had ordered that gypsy from Latehar.

Two arrests with country made pistol and katta in Ranchi, were going to result in a big incident

Two persons have been arrested with country made pistol and katta in Tamar police station area of ​​Ranchi. According to the information, both the accused were in the process of carrying out some major incident. The names of the arrested accused are being told as Sameer Swansi and Dheeraj Kumar.

Fear of death of Suresh Bhuiyan drowned in the pond of New Delhi Colony Dhansar

There is a possibility of death of one person due to drowning while bathing in the pond of New Delhi Colony Dhansar in Dhanbad. According to information, a person named Suresh Bhuiyan had drowned in this pond on Tuesday. The divers from Moonidih have not been able to find him till now. NDRF team will come by this evening.

Two scooty riders snatched smart watch from Ranchi’s daily market and fled

A case of snatching has come to light near the Daily Market police station area of ​​the capital Ranchi. In fact, two scooty riders snatched a smart watch from a young man near the Banarasi Paan shop located in Sarjana Chowk and fled.

Huge amount of illicit liquor seized in Palamu

On the basis of secret information, the police in Palamu have seized a huge amount of illicit liquor. The police had received information that illegal liquor was being taken to Bihar in a vehicle. On the basis of this information, a cache of liquor was found in a Tata Indigo car from Mangdaha Valley of Chainpur during investigation, which was seized. Along with this, the police has also arrested Ajay Singh who was driving the vehicle. 465 bottles of English liquor of Royal Stag and Imperial Blue Company have been seized from 16 liquor boxes kept in the car. Police has taken this action under the leadership of station in-charge Uday Gupta.

One killed, one injured after being hit by a bike rider in Chaibasa

Kailash Kalindi, 25, a resident of Guchudih, died in a road accident near Guchidih village located on Chaibasa main road. While 18-year-old Avinash Gope was injured. The incident took place last night around 11:30 pm. Avinash Gupta, who was injured in the incident, told that he and Kailash were walking on the side of the road after having dinner. Meanwhile, suddenly a high speed bike hit both of them.

Woman injured after being shot in land dispute in Giridih

The case of a woman of Keshwari Panchayat of Sariya police station area of ​​Giridih district being shot and injured by a criminal in a land dispute has come to light. Regarding the case, the victim woman Annu Devi told the reporters that at around 8 pm on Tuesday evening, she was preparing to cook dinner at home. Meanwhile, a young man came and told his name as Rahul Das, a resident of Chhotki Sariya village. Brought him out of the house during the conversation and shot him in the stomach and made him run away. When there was an uproar, when the people around ran, the accused had fled. Injured Annu Devi was brought to Devaki Hospital in Sariya for treatment. Where she was referred after first aid. Here, on the information of the incident, Sariya police also reached late night and got involved in the investigation after taking the statement of the injured woman.

Man hit by train at Barwadih railway station, treatment continues

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a train at Barwadih railway station on Wednesday morning. The injured person has been identified as Prayag Ram, a resident of Bhukla village of Vishrampur in Palamu. He is being treated in Barwadih under the supervision of the RPF team.

Cabinet meeting today, many important proposals can be sealed

The cabinet meeting of the Jharkhand government will be held at Project Bhavan from 5 pm. Many important proposals will be sealed under this meeting. It is being told that Chief Minister Hemant Soren will preside over this meeting.

Astronomy night camp organized at Guru Nanak School



Ranchi. Astronomy Night Camp was organized for the children of class 4th to 12th at Guru Nanak Higher Secondary School. In the camp, children were given information about astronomy in three phases. For this, two high resolution telescopes were installed. In the first phase, the children were shown the moon through a telescope. Binary stars were also shown to the children. In the second phase, all the children were given information about the night sky in the open field. In the third phase, the children were shown Saturn and Jupiter through a telescope. Management committee members, Principal Dr. Capt. Sumit Kaur, Vice Principal Sonia Kaur, Headmistress Mrs. Harpreet Kaur etc. were present on the occasion.