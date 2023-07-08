Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Patanjali Residential College for Civil Services inaugurated today

Patanjali Residential College for Civil Services inaugurated today

Ranchi. The new residential complex of Patanjali Residential College for Civil Services will be inaugurated on Saturday, July 8. State Government’s Finance Minister Dr. Rameshwar Oraon and MP Sanjay Seth will be the chief guests. At the same time, special guest SK Bhagat, former director of Railway Protection Force and chief mentor of the institution, will be present in the inaugural session. Director of the organization Sanjay Tiwari said that this would be the first organization in the country, where 12th pass students would be prepared for the Civil Services Examination. Students will be given educational and residential facilities under one roof. The inaugural session will be attended by Dr RK Pandey, former VC of RU and others.