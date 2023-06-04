Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Patratu and Biharsharif transmission tower line shutdown, production will continue from unit one

Patratu and Biharsharif transmission tower line shutdown

Jharkhand Government’s important public undertaking, Patratu and Biharsharif transmission power grid connected to Tenughat Thermal Power Station located in Lalpania, has been shut down since 12 noon on Saturday. According to the information, this situation will remain for about ten days.

Angry ryots blocked the road due to not getting compensation for the land

Lalpania- In Kader of Mahuatand police station area under Gomiya block of Bokaro district, angry tribal ryots blocked the Chitarpur-Chainpur main road near Siyari Mod Tower Chowk on Saturday for not getting compensation for their land. Due to this, the traffic came to a standstill for about three hours.

Jharkhand team will go to Odisha tomorrow to help passengers injured in Odisha train accident, CM tweeted information

Ranchi: CM Hemant Soren has informed by tweeting that a team of Jharkhand government officials and doctors will leave for Odisha on the morning of June 4 by helicopter. According to the information received in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the passengers of Jharkhand will be given all possible help by the team. Passengers injured in the accident will be given all necessary assistance for better treatment.

A team of Jharkhand government officials and doctors will leave for Odisha tomorrow morning by helicopter. According to the information received in the train accident in Balasore, Odisha, the team will meet the passengers of Jharkhand and provide them all possible help. Better to the passengers injured in the accident.

Bike rider engineer killed in road accident, accident happened while coming from Musabani to Ranchi

Namkum. In Jamchuan of Namkum police station area of ​​Ranchi, in the early morning of Saturday, a bike rider hit a standing truck from behind. Bike rider Sujit Dungdung (age 27, father Augustus Dungdung) resident of Naya Sarai, Ramgarh Cantt died in the collision. Sujit was an engineer in the Water Resources Department in Jamshedpur. According to the information, Sujit was coming from Musabani to Ranchi by bike (JH01EY3462). Meanwhile, the bike became uncontrollable in low light. The police handed over the dead body to the relatives after getting the post-mortem done.

Three day yoga workshop of Bahawalpuri Punjabi Samaj concluded in Ranchi

Ranchi: The three-day yoga workshop organized by Bahawalpuri Punjabi Samaj and Bahawalpuri Punjabi Samaj Mahila Samiti concluded today. In this yoga workshop organized in the hall of Shri Radhakrishna Temple located in Krishna Nagar Colony of Ratu Road, Yoga was practiced daily from 6:15 am to 7.45 am by trained yoga practitioners of Heart Fullness Institute, Manoj Tiwari, Mukesh Taneja, Dipankar and Sunanda Chauhan. Went. Meditation, Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, Kapal Bhati, Bhramari Pranayama, Tadasan, Kati Chakrasan, Abdominal breathing and other yoga training were given.

Second year examination of Diploma in Pharmacy canceled in Ranchi, exam will be held in first shift tomorrow

In the ongoing Diploma in Pharmacy examination at YBN University, Rajaulatu, Ranchi, the second year examination to be held in the second shift on Saturday has been cancelled. The Saturday exam will be held on Sunday (June 4) morning in the first shift from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Sanjay Lal Paswan became the chairman of Jharkhand State Housing Board, notification issued

Ranchi: In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4(1) (a) and 16 (2) (a) of the Jharkhand State Housing Board Act 2000, Sanjay Lal Paswan (PoS. Barkakana, Patratu, District-Ramgarh) has been Has been appointed to the post of Chairman, Jharkhand State Housing Board for three years.

61 cases registered in Gumla, Lohardaga and Latehar against Naxalite Lajim Ansari killed in police encounter

Gumla. Naxalite Lajim Ansari, who was killed in a police encounter in Gumla, has 61 cases registered in Gumla, Lohardaga and Latehar districts. SP Dr. Ehtesham Waqarib gave this information in a press conference.

Two journalists of Palamu passed away

Saturday was a sad day for the journalists of Palamu division. Senior journalist Parmanand Chowdhary of Hussainabad in Palamu district passed away at his residence at around 5 am. He was suffering from prolonged illness. He was undergoing treatment for a long time. The journalists of Hussainabad paid tribute to him by organizing a condolence meeting. The second incident is from Manika in Latehar district. When journalist Kaushal Pandey died in a road accident. Condolences were expressed on the demise of both the journalists on behalf of Palamu Journalist Council.

6 IED bombs recovered from West Singhbhum, success in search operation

Chaibasa, Sunil Sinha. Police and security forces of West Singhbhum once again on Saturday, a total of six IEDs, including four of six kg and two of five kg, planted by Naxalites in the wild and hilly area around the road going from Patatarob to Tumbahaka village of Kolhan forest area under Tonto police station. The bomb has been recovered. Along with this, six spike holes with iron rods and arrows have also been recovered by pitting on the way. These explosives and spike hall have been destroyed on the spot.

Arrested with 6 Naxalite weapons from Khunti

Khunti: The police of Khunti district have arrested six militants from two different police station areas. Police have arrested four militants from Tuyu forest of Karra police station area of ​​Khunti and also recovered weapons. Here, two militants who had come to collect levy at Burju Ruitola under Saiko police station area of ​​Khunti district were caught by the police during vehicle checking. These include Sanjay Mundri and AC Ramay. Torpa SDPO Om Prakash Tiwari gave this information in a press conference.

Criminals burnt JCB in Palamu, police engaged in investigation

Palamu. Criminals have burnt JCB in Satbarwa of Palamu district. The police has started investigating the matter.

Nine members of gangster Aman Singh gang arrested from Dhanbad

Dhanbad: Nine members of gangster Aman Singh gang have been arrested. It has four sharp shooters. They have executed many incidents in Dhanbad and Bokaro.

Woman Nasreen arrested accused of stabbing in Ranchi

Woman Nasreen, who was accused of stabbing a woman near Ranchi Municipal Corporation, has been arrested by the police of Kotwali police station.

Woman murdered in Simdega, police engaged in investigation

A woman was murdered near Garja of Sadar police station in Simdega district. Started the investigation of the case by calling the police dog squad.

Ranchi’s traffic system will have a meeting at 6 pm

To discuss and take a concrete decision on the traffic system of the capital Ranchi, a large meeting of FJCCI has been organized with the Traffic SP at Chamber Bhawan from 6 pm today.

HEC worker shot dead in Khunti’s Karra

Ranjit Nagduwar (48 years), a resident of Lodhama Kulhutu of Karra in Khunti district, has been shot dead. He left for HEC riding his scooty. In this sequence, unknown criminals shot him. He has got two bullets. A magazine has also been found from the spot. The police have taken the body into custody and brought it to the police station. The deceased was working in HEC.

Madrasa exam from June 6, preparation complete

The Madrasa examination will start from June 6 by the Jharkhand Academic Council. According to the information received from the District Education Officer’s office, all necessary preparations related to the examination have been completed. MLG High School, SPM High School, AD Sarraf Girls Plus Two School and the proposed New St. Xavier’s School have been made centers in Madhupur for the Madrasa examination. All necessary instructions have been given to conduct the examination under the rules of the Central Superintendents.

Tata Barkakana and Tata Hatia train will remain canceled today



Jamshedpur.Adra Barkakana Adra MEMU has been canceled on June 7 in view of the work being done in several divisions including Adra division. At the same time, Bokaro Steel City Asansol MEMU Special has also been diverted. From June 7, Damrughuti will go to Gaurinathdham via Purulia. Similarly, Rourkela Puri Express will remain canceled on June 3, 5 and 7. Tata Barkakana Tata train will remain canceled on June 3. The Tatanagar Hatia Tatanagar train will also remain canceled on June 3. On the other hand, the Howrah Pune Azad Hind Express train, which was scheduled to reach on June 2, has been rescheduled at 1 am on June 3. The Jharsuguda Sambalpur Jharsuguda MEMU special train has been canceled from June 7 to 9. There are two trains on this route, both have been cancelled.

CM Hemant Soren expressed grief over Coromandel Express train accident

CM Hemant Soren said that the heart-wrenching incident of the accident of Coromandel Express train near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha is hurt. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult moment of grief. I wish speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.

Heartbroken over the derailment of the Coromandel Express train near Bahanaga Railway Station in Balasore district of Odisha.May the almighty grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult moment of grief. Speedy recovery of those injured in the accident…

Tejaswini employees will gherao CM residence on 13th

Ranchi. Jharkhand State Tejaswini Employees Union will besiege Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on June 13 regarding pending demands. The movement will be led by General Secretary of Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employees Federation Sunil Kumar Sah. Shri Sah told that more than 19 thousand employees are working in the state. In this, 8000 native women of the state are included. The Project Director of the Department, Women Child Development and Social Security Department has issued a letter to close this project. This project is effective in 17 districts of the state. Departmental Minister Joba Manjhi spoke several times in the delegation talks not to stop this project. The workers working in the Tejaswini project are worried about their future.

Mission Life’s cycle rally today, more than 1000 will participate

Ranchi. Under Mission Life, preparations have been completed for the cycle rally to be organized between 6 am to 9 am on Saturday. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Half) Sanjay Srivastava has requested the people of the capital that a cycle rally is being organized at Morhabadi Maidan for the successful organization of Mission Life. More than 1000 participants are being registered in this. So far about 800 participants have been registered. All the participants will gather near Bapu Vatika located at Morhabadi Shaheed Park by 5.30 am. Participants will be given t-shirts, certificates and momento by the organizer Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department. For those who do not have cycles, 250 cycles have been arranged at the venue. Refreshments will also be arranged for all the participants in the Palash Auditorium premises. All arrangements have been made by the Superintendent of Police (Traffic) and the District Magistrate for the facility of ambulance and traffic control in front and behind the rally.

DC will leave one time settlement scheme van today



Ranchi. One Time Settlement Scheme (OTS) is going on for payment of dues of electricity consumers. OTS vans will now go to rural and urban areas to create awareness among people. Ranchi DC will flag off this van on Saturday at 10.30 am. It was told that even in the van, if any consumer wants to pay his dues, the facility will also be provided.