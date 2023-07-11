Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: University Inspector from Raj Bhavan will come to Ranchi College today

University inspector from Raj Bhavan will come to Ranchi University today

Ranchi. University Inspector Sanjeev Rai appointed at Raj Bhavan will visit Ranchi University Headquarters on Tuesday. He will come to the university headquarters at 10.30 am. Will meet Vice-Chancellor of the University and other officers and will inquire about the activities being carried out by the University.

Jharkhand cabinet meeting today, Housing Board’s housing project may get approval

Ranchi. The cabinet meeting of the Jharkhand government will be held on Tuesday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will preside over the cabinet to be held at Project Bhavan. In this, a decision will be taken after considering important schemes related to the development of the state. After the approval of the planning authority committee, the Jharkhand State Housing Board’s Birsa Nagar Housing Colony project at Dhurwa will be placed before the cabinet. A plan has been made to spend Rs 3300 crore on the construction of this integrated township proposed on a total of 89 acres. A total of 5780 flats of Super HIG, HIG, MIG and LIG housing will be constructed in the proposed township. In the township, 30 plots of 300 square feet and 23 indie visual plots of 240 square meters have also been taken out. After getting the consent of the cabinet, action will be taken to start the construction work.