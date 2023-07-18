Jharkhand Breaking News LIVE: Unknown vehicle crushed a young man in Hazaribagh, died on the spot

Unknown vehicle crushed a young man in Hazaribagh, died on the spot

An unknown vehicle crushed a young man near Itkhori turn of Padma OP area of ​​Hazaribagh district. Due to which the young man died on the spot. The young man’s head is completely crushed. Due to which he could not be identified. The incident took place near Dinesh Line Hotel in Hazaribagh Road ahead of Itkhori turn. Where a small plastic bag had fallen. Passers-by saw the dead body and informed the Padma OP police. After this NHI’s ambulance and police reached the spot. Police is trying to identify the young man by seizing his mobile from his packet.

Officials will meet Coal India chairman today

Ranchi. The Coal Mines Officers Association of India (APEX) has postponed its agitation in view of the proposed meeting of the Ministry of Coal and Coal India on 21 July. The officers association was about to agitate for the demand of pay scale upgradation. The officers are demanding pay scale at par with Maharatna company. Apex Body President DN Singh told that a meeting is going to be held with the Chairman of Coal India on Tuesday regarding this issue. In this, the officers will keep their words seriously. Here, the Secretary General of CMOAI (Apex) has said in a letter that if no decision is taken regarding the upgradation of pay scale by July 31, then be ready for agitation. The Officers’ Association says that there has been a discrepancy with the salary agreement of the employees. The officials are demanding to remove it.