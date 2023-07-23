jharkhand breaking news live updates 23 july 2023 sunday news today in hindi smj unk

Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum) : Green Gladiators became the winner of Jamshedpur Golf League (JGL) tournament 2023 season six on Sunday. The team of Epic Warriors became the runners-up. The members of the winning team include Union Minister Arjun Munda including Alan Singh, Sanjay Jha, Nipam Mehta, Ranveer Sinha, Sunil Marwah, Vikas Aggarwal, Shubhankar Bhumika, Krishna Sharma Kali, Ritu Kapila, Shakti Sharma, Pradeep Adesara, Prashant Maurya. Union Minister Arjun Munda also played four matches in the JGL tournament which has been going on for the last three months. Dr. Sanjay Panda, the captain of the winning Green Gladiators and his teams performed very well. It is known that the format of JGL tournament is equal to IPL. 14 teams participated and after round-robin matches, the top four teams namely Epic Warriors, Birdies Battalion, Tigers Knights and Green Gladiators competed for the first qualifier and eliminator matches respectively. The final was played between Epic Warriors and Green Gladiators at Golmuri and Beldih Golf Courses. The Green Gladiators played thrilling golf on Saturday and Sunday to win JGL season six.