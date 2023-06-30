Jharkhand Breaking News: Passengers please pay attention! Hatia-Purnia Express will open late on July 1

Passengers take note! Hatia-Purnia Express will open late on July 1

Ranchi : Due to late running of link rake, train number (18626) Hatia – Purnea Court Express will be delayed on 1st July. This train will depart Hatia at 14:55 hrs instead of the scheduled departure time of 05:55 hrs. Whereas, train number (13425) Malda Town – Surat Express train running via Ranchi will depart from Malda Town at 15:40 instead of its scheduled departure time due to block for development works in Malda Division of Northern Railway.

Budhu Lohra murdered in front of granddaughter in Gumla, accused arrested

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Budhu Lohra, 65, was stoned to death on Thursday night in Chaha village of Gumla police station. At the time when Budhu was murdered, her nine-year-old granddaughter Munni Kumari was also with her, but the accused fled after killing Budhu. On the spot of Natini, the police arrested the accused Kishore Kujur (35 years) while disclosing the murder case on Friday. In this regard, SDPO Manish Chandra Lal said that the deceased used to live with his granddaughter Munni Kumari in the verandah of his neighbor in Budhu Lohra village. The deceased used to eat food by begging. There was a fight with Kishore Kujur on Thursday night over money for food and drink. After this, Kishore killed Budhu by hitting her with a stone and a stick. Here, police personnel including SDPO Manish Chandra Lal, Thanedar Manoj Kumar, SI Vivek Chaudhary, Bullet Gorai, Prem Sagar Singh, Sudama Ram were involved in the raid.

20 years imprisonment for raping a minor in Simdega

Simdega, Mo. Ilyas: The District and Additional Sessions Judge’s court has sentenced Lorentus Topno, a resident of Tapudega Pandripani of Thatitangar block, to 20 years in prison for raping a minor. Along with this, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of non-payment of the fine, additional imprisonment of six months will have to be served. It was told that on November 11, 2020, the convicted Lorentus Topnae had carried out the incident of rape with a minor. After the minor lodged an FIR, the police arrested him and sent him to jail. A case was registered in the police station under the POCSO Act. In this case, after hearing the statement of nine witnesses and the arguments of both the sides, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him. In this case, Public Prosecutor in-charge Amit Kumar Srivastava presented arguments from the prosecution side.

A woman died due to lightning near Koderma’s waterfall

Jhumritilaiya: A woman died due to lightning on Friday evening near Jharnakund of Jhumritilaiya police station area under Koderma district. The deceased was identified as 64-year-old Gauri Devi husband, late Khiru Saav, resident of Indrava Basti. According to the information, the woman had gone to worship with her family members towards Jharnakund. During this, she got seriously injured after being struck by lightning. The relatives took him to Sadar Hospital, Koderma for immediate treatment where the doctors declared him dead.

Violent clash between two communities in Chhatabad of Katras, fierce firing

Jharkhand News: Roads of Katras of Dhanbad covered with stone.

Katras (Dhanbad), Kamdev Singh: A violent clash took place between two communities in Chattabad of Katras over a dispute over theft of Toto’s battery. There was not only a fight between the two communities, but there was also bombing between the two sides. Seeing the tense situation, the police took charge. Additional police force has been sent from Dhanbad and Bokaro districts. SSP Sanjeev Kumar himself is camping at the spot. It is said that a Khatal operator who also drives Toto said that the battery was stolen on Thursday night. This morning the face of four youths came in the CCTV. When I went to identify him, the dispute increased. Then there was a fight. Later, an attempt was made to give it a communal colour. About a dozen people have been injured in this fight. The entire area has been sealed. The police has turned into a cantonment. Social media is also being monitored. Police is continuously patrolling. Here, in view of the tense situation, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prem Tiwari has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 with immediate effect. Police has appealed to the people to maintain peace by miking.

Sanjeev Kumar became the new police station in-charge of Bundu, five police officers were transferred

Ranchi : As per the orders of Ranchi SSP, five police officers including Kanke and Bundu police station in-charge have been transferred. Under this, Kanke police station in-charge (deputation) Abhas Kumar has been made station in-charge of Kanke police station. On the other hand, Bundu police station in-charge Rai Soumitra Pankaj Bhushan has been sent to the visitor’s cell at Dhurwa in Ranchi. Apart from this, Sanjeev Kumar, posted at the police center, has been made the station in-charge of Bundu. At the same time, Pankaj Kachhap, who was posted in the visitor’s cell, has been sent to the police station, Ranchi. Circle Inspector of Sonahatu Ramesh Kumar has been made Police Center and Sunil Kumar Tiwari of Police Center has been made Circle Inspector of Sonahatu. Information has been issued in this regard from the SSP office.

Agrawal brothers murder case life sentence in Ranchi

Ranchi : Lokesh Chaudhary, the main conspirator of the famous Aggarwal brothers murder case, as well as Dharmendra Tiwari and Sunil Singh, who executed the murder case, have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him. Vishal Srivastava’s court sentenced these culprits in the civil court on Friday.

Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, who reached Giridih, was warmly welcomed

Jharkhand News: Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras was felicitated on reaching Giridih.

Giridih : Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras reached Giridih to attend the state executive committee meeting of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party. On reaching here, LJP workers warmly welcomed him. After reaching the venue, the minister first paid tribute by offering flowers on the pictures of Birsa Munda, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Late Ramvilas Paswan, Late Ramchandra Paswan. After this the welcome song was presented by the children of BNS DAV. After reaching the stage during the program, the minister was given a grand welcome by wearing a garland of 101 kg. Apart from Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, many leaders and workers including State President Rajkumar Raj participated. Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will mainly hold meetings on many other issues including organization expansion.

Chain snatched from woman’s neck in broad daylight in Ramgarh, captured in CCTV

These days the morale of the thieves has increased in Ramgarh. Bike-riding snatchers in the city have carried out many incidents of snatching in the entire district in recent times. In some incidents complaints were made to the police and in many incidents people did not inform the police for fear of trouble. Last Wednesday, in front of a clinic located on Ranchi Road, on Wednesday late evening, after breaking the windshield of a doctor’s car, he ran away with his bag. On getting the information, the police reached Ramgarh police station and took the information. On the other hand, a bike rider snatched the chain from a girl who was walking in front of Panchavati Apartment near Ramgarh College. The entire incident of chain snatching was captured in CCTV. Regarding these incidents, on Friday, the police has started a motorcycle checking campaign at three places in Ramgarh city, Bijulia, near Ramgarh College and Thana Chowk.

Death of a young man working in a cinema hall in Ranchi

Late night in Ranchi, Rajat Kumar, who was living on rent in the street in front of Pantaloon, died under suspicious circumstances. It is being told that Rajat was working in a cinema hall in Ranchi. The police have been involved in the investigation of the case.

Ranchi Mein Phone Chor web series will be released today

Ranchi. Jharkhand Film and Theater Academy has prepared Phone Chor web series keeping in view the incidents of phone snatching. Its writer and director is Rajeev Sinha. He told that this entire webseries made in seven episodes has been shot with the camera of iPhone-12. This web series is being released on YouTube on 30 June. Told that there was an incident of phone snatching with two students of JFTA. Only after this the story of this web series has been written. Aparajita Roy, Kumar Nitish, Muskaan Medha, Shivendra Kumar, Shruti Jaiswal, Dipendra Kumar, Somkant, Chandan Kumar, Saurav Mandal, Samarth Jha, Saurav Mehta, Monty Rock, Ankita Kumari and Roshan Agarwal have played roles in the web series.

Birsa Munda Central Jail Superintendent Hamid Ansari reached ED office, interrogation started

Birsa Munda Central Jail Superintendent Hamid Ansari has reached the ED office. The ED team has started questioning.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will lay the foundation stone of 55 schemes worth Rs 164 crore in Bhognadih today.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren will garland the statue of martyrs at Bhognadih, the birthplace of Amar Shaheed Sido-Kanhu, on Friday, on Hool Day. Along with this, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 55 schemes worth 164 crores. Will also inspect the stalls of development schemes set up by 20 departments of the district in the programme. After this, he will inaugurate schemes worth 15 crore 71 lakh and lay the foundation stone of schemes worth 148 crore. This information was given by DDC Prabhat Kumar Bardiyar. He told that along with the inauguration of Taljhari police station, Ranga police station, Rajmahal sub-division hospital, health sub-centre in Mandro block, Barhet school, degree college in Borio will also lay the foundation stone of many schemes.

Leaders of many parties including Congress will garland the statue of Sido Kanhu today

AJSU District Committee will garland the statue of Sido Kanhu and take a pledge to follow the path shown by him. This information was given by District President Chaturanand Pandey. JMM District Committee will garland the statue of Bhognadih Sido Kanhu and take a pledge to follow the path shown by him. District President Shahjahan Ansari gave this information.

Open University Study Center inaugurated today



Chakradharpur. Jharkhand State Open University will be inaugurated on June 30 at Madhusudan Mahto Teachers Training College, Chakradharpur. The director of the college, Shyam Lal said that Jharkhand State Open University has given approval to conduct the course from the new session. Jharkhand State Open University is an open university established by the Government of Jharkhand. Presently 27 such courses are being conducted by this open university. JSOU Vice Chancellor Dr. Triveni Nath Sahu, MP Geeta Koda, Women and Child Development Minister Joba Manjhi etc. will be present on this occasion.

11 express trains will be canceled today

Chakradharpur. Track maintenance work is going on at Bahnaga Bazar station located on Kharagpur-Bhadrak rail section of Kharagpur Railway Division. Regarding this, South Eastern Railway has canceled 11 express trains of Kharagpur-Bhadrak section on June 30 as well. Friday Balasore-Bhadrak MEMU Special, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, Santragachi-MGR Chennai Central Express, Digha-Visakhapatnam Express, Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU Special, Shalimar-Sambalpur Express, Secunderabad-Shalimar Express, Sambalpur- Shalimar Express, Puri-Bhanjpur Special, Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam-Howrah Express will remain cancelled.

Hool day will be celebrated in AJSU district office today

Ramgarh.Hull Day will be celebrated in Ramgarh district office of AJSU party on June 30 at 1 pm. The presence of office bearers of District Committee, City Council Committee, Cantonment Board Committee and all the ancillary units of Ramgarh block is essential in this programme. Ramgarh MLA Sunita Chowdhary, Barkagaon assembly constituency in-charge Roshan Lal Chowdhary and Mandu assembly constituency in-charge Tiwari Mahato will be present in this programme. This information was given by Ramgarh District President Dilip Dangi.

Sudesh Kumar will garland the statue of Martyr Sido-Kanho in Ranchi on Hool Day

AJSU Party Central President Sudesh Kumar Mahto will garland the statue of Martyr Sido-Kanho located at Sido-Kanho Park, Hatma, Ranchi at 11.00 am on the occasion of Hool Day.

Alleppey Express will run on changed route today and tomorrow

Dhanbad. The block will be taken due to ongoing development works in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway. Due to this, train number 13351 Dhanbad – Alleppey Express will run via diverted route Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada, Vijayawada instead of its scheduled route of Nidadavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada on June 30 and July 1. Due to the change of route, this train will not stop at Tadepalligudem and Eluru stations.

Interrogation of jail officials today

Ranchi. On June 30, the ED team will interrogate Jail Superintendent Hamid Akhtar and Jailor Naseem Khan regarding the controversy that emerged over the CCTV footage. The ED has directed both of them to appear at the regional office in Hinoo. The ED had demanded CCTV footage from the jail superintendent from August 2022 itself. The PMLA court had also directed to give the footage.

CM Hemant Soren will participate in the Hool Day program in Bhognadih today

Ranchi.Chief Minister Hemant Soren left for Sahibganj on Thursday evening by Vananchal Express. He will participate in the program organized on Hool Day in Bhognadih on Friday. Along with Mr. Soren, his son and some officers of the CMO have also gone. He will return to Ranchi on Friday night by Vananchal Express. At Ranchi station, the CM said that looking at the weather, he is going by train. When asked about the Vande Bharat train, he said that some changes are necessary in the 100-year-old Indian Railways system. There must be change.