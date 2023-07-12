Jharkhand Breaking News: Ranchi’s policeman who came to Deoghar on duty for Shravani Mela died due to cardiac arrest

Ranchi’s policeman, who came to Deoghar on the duty of Shravani Mela, died due to cardiac arrest

Deoghar : A 55-year-old soldier of Ranchi district force, who came to Deoghar on the duty of Shravani Mela-2023, died due to cardiac arrest. The name of the deceased jawan was Julius Kujur, a resident of Turidih village under Raidih police station area of ​​Gumla district. In the statement given to the police, Joint Minister of Jharkhand Police Men’s Association, Ranchi, Dilip Kumar said that the deceased was reinstated in the Ranchi district force in the year 2009 as a constable. He went on deputation to Padma (Hazaribagh) for training from literate constable to the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). From Padma, he had come to Deoghar for Shravani Mela legal system duty. He was on duty at number 10 OP and was staying in the Deoghar college campus. On the night of July 11, he went to sleep on his bed after having dinner. Around 11:00 pm, he went out to defecate and fell in the adjacent field. When other soldiers saw him falling on the ground, he was taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared him dead. According to the doctor, he died due to cardiac arrest.

Gumla: Area Commander of CPI Maoist Khudi Munda has surrendered. There was a reward of five lakh rupees on this area commander.

Gumla: A case of rape of a tribal minor has come to light in Bharno block. People caught hold of the accused and beat him. After this handed over to the police. Bharno police sent the accused Mohd Ashif Ansari to jail on Wednesday. According to the information, on Tuesday, accused Mo Ashif Ansari raped a 17-year-old tribal girl by entering her house. At the time of the incident, the victim’s parents had gone to work in the field. After the victim raised an alarm, the nearby villagers and her mother reached home. Then caught the accused and handed him over to the police. Here, the victim’s mother lodged a case against the accused in the police station. It is being told that the accused was known to the minor. Taking advantage of his acquaintance, the accused entered his house. When the accused saw that there was no one in the house, he raped the minor.

Jharkhand News: Jharkhand state president Babulal Marandi meeting BJP national president JP Nadda.

Ranchi : Jharkhand BJP’s newly appointed State President and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi paid a courtesy visit to the party’s National President JP Nadda on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in New Delhi. During this, while expressing gratitude, Babulal apprised about the immense support of the people in the public relations campaign and discussed in detail the political situation of the state. At the same time, the National President gave instructions to strengthen the organization and raise voice on public issues.

East Tundi (Dhanbad) : In Dumma village under Mairanwatand panchayat of East Tundi block area under Dhanbad district, district liaison chief of Vanvasi Kalyan Kendra co-central member of Mayra Modak Samaj, block president of Gram Raksha Dal co-social worker Shankar Prasad De was shot dead. The criminals fired six bullets which resulted in his death on the spot. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and recovered two bullet heads, mobile phone and bike of the deceased along with six shells. Looking at the dead body, it seems that the bullet was fired from a very close distance. The incident took place at night when, like every day, the checkpost of the Village Defense Dal, Shahrpura, was going on his duty. The police has started the investigation. Expressing grief over the incident, the central president of Mayra Modak Samaj, Bidesh Da, former chief Bipin Da has demanded action against the culprits. On the fard statement of Madhusudan Dey, the middle son of deceased Shankar Prasad Dey, about a dozen people of the village have been accused of conspiring and killing them. Taking quick action from Dumma village, the police is interrogating two people on the basis of suspicion.

Senior leader and chief spokesperson of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Supriyo Bhattacharya will hold a press conference on Thursday (July 12, 2023). In this he will talk on many issues. It has been told by the party that he will address the press conference at JMM’s central office (camp) at Harmu at 4:30 pm.

An encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites in West Singhbhum of Jharkhand on Wednesday. In this, a deputy commandant level officer has been shot. The Deputy Commandant has been airlifted to Ranchi in critical condition.

Gandhinagar. The NCOEA CITU Bokaro Colliery branch will protest in front of the Bokaro Colliery office on July 12 regarding the problems of the workers. This information was given by Secretary Shiv Shankar Tanti and Vice President Dharmendra Kumar. Said that there is a severe lack of medical facilities in Bokaro Colliery Hospital. The work under the rejuvenation plan has been left incomplete. Work has not been done in the houses of many laborers, apart from this many other demands will be placed before the management.

Congressmen have sat on silent satyagraha in Ranchi. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi’s video is being played on the screen. In which he is heard raising his voice against Adani.

The eco sport vehicle of Omprakash, DSP of Palamu Lesliganj, has fallen into a pit of Chhadwa Dam. Four people, including his brother, who were riding on it, received minor injuries. Pelawal OP police reached the spot and are working to get them out of the pit.

Maina Devi husband Sahdev Rana, who was living with her family in a rented house at Chauparan Kenduamod in Hazaribagh district, was murdered by unknown people with a sharp weapon. The incident is of late night of 11th July. As soon as the police reached the information. Before that the criminals had fled. The incident happened on the spot. In this regard, Sahdev Rana, the husband of the deceased, gave a written application in the police station. Police has currently taken Nakul Rana and his son Manoj Rana into custody. The police have taken the dead body in their possession. The station in-charge told that the matter is being investigated. Prima facie, a land dispute is being told behind the incident. In 2020, Sahadev Rana’s son Rohit Rana, 21, was murdered in front of his house in broad daylight. The son’s fire was not even extinguished that Sahdev’s wife was murdered. Maina was a resident of Basaria. After the murder of her son, she was living with her family in a rented house in Kenduamode.

The program of silent satyagraha has started in Ranchi. During this, State Congress President Rajesh Thakur garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Executive President Shahzada Anwar, Chairman of Agricultural Marketing Board Ravindra Singh, State Congress General Secretary Amulya Neeraj Khalkho, Vinay Sinha, Deepu Rakesh Sinha, Chairman of Gau Seva Aayog Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Jawahar Mahatha, Anukul Mishra, Ajaynath Shahdev have reached the programme. Social media coordinator Gajendra Singh has also reached.

Rejuvenation of the Chamber building is happening continuously during the tenure of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Vijay Anand Moonka. Under the renovation and beautification series of the chamber, the hall built on the second floor of the building will be inaugurated at 6 pm on Wednesday after renovation. It will be inaugurated by social worker and entrepreneur Ramesh Kumar Agarwala. His family members will also be present on this occasion. President Vijay Anand Moonka told that this hall was constructed long ago, after that it was renovated and air-conditioned about 15 years ago. After the construction and renovation of Chamber’s auditorium, office and conference hall, the need for modernization of this hall was felt according to the time.

A case of shooting and killing of a person has come to light in East Tundi of Dhanbad. Actually, Shankar Prasad De, a social worker of Duma village and East Tundi President of Village Defense Dal, has been murdered. At present, the police is engaged in the investigation of the whole matter.

The news of fire in Ranchi’s Dhurva police station is coming to the fore. However, the fire personnel have brought the fire under control.

A young man and woman committed suicide by jumping in front of the Maurya Express on Tuesday night at quarter to two on the under-construction under-pass near Huchuktand railway gate on the Dhanbad-Asansol railway line. The rags of both the dead bodies have been blown away that it is not being recognized. Has been camping at the spot since night. The dead bodies will be picked up after the arrival of the Baliapur police.

Ranchi. The court of Justice Rangan Mukhopadhyay of the Jharkhand High Court heard the petition filed by the Transport Department in the case of non-issuance of inter-state bus permits. During the hearing in the matter, expressing strong displeasure, terming the reply of the state government as unsatisfactory. Along with this, the court directed the Transport Secretary to be physically present in the hearing on 12 July. Earlier, the court was told by the state government that fresh information will now be issued for allotting inter-state bus permits. On this, advocate Shailesh Kumar Singh, on behalf of the applicant, opposed the state government’s argument and said that his inter-state bus permit application has been kept pending for one year. Now the Transport Department is saying that a fresh notification will be issued. Earlier, the court directed the Transport Secretary to take a decision on his application for the permit in three weeks. The department has not taken any decision on that. It is notable that the petitioner Mo Kalim has filed the petition.

Ranchi.CBI director Praveen Sood is coming to Ranchi on Wednesday for the first time on a one-day visit to Jharkhand. He will review the works of three branches of CBI located in Ranchi, Economic Branch, Anti Corruption Bureau and Chit Fund Branch.

Ranchi. The court of Justice Sanjay Prasad of Jharkhand High Court heard the petitions filed by the accused in the case of rape of a minor in Mango Sahara City. During the hearing of the case for the fourth consecutive day, the case diaries of the police and CID were presented on behalf of the state government in the court. The case was argued on behalf of the informant, which was completed. On this, the applicants urged for time to reply on some points of the argument of the informant, which was accepted by the court. The court fixed July 12 for the next hearing of the case.

fleets. Regarding the problems of water-logging and drains on the road of Bedo urban area, the block administration will measure Gumla Road on Wednesday and demarcate the construction work of the drain. The block administration informed shopkeepers and villagers on Tuesday about this. CO Zonal Officer Sumant Tirkey has appealed to cooperate in the demarcation work.

Ranchi. State Congress leaders and workers will hold a silent satyagraha in front of Bapu Batika at Morhabadi ground in the capital. Party leaders will show their solidarity against the central government in the case of abolition of Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi. Here on Tuesday, party president Rajesh Thakur held a meeting and reviewed the preparations for the programme. Ministers Alamgir Alam, Brajendra Singh, Ajay Dubey, Mani Shankar, Sultan Ahmed, Bhim Kumar, Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh, MLA Deepika Pandey Singh, Kumar Jaymangal Singh, Amba Prasad, Amulya Neeraj Khalkho, Rakesh Sinha, Vinay Sinha Deepu, Vijay Singh were present in the meeting. Chairman and office bearers of various commissions including Madan Mahato participated.