Jharkhand: Brother-in-law hacked sister-in-law with an ax in witchcraft, accused arrested

Mandro, Sahibganj. Marang Kudi Tudu (38 years old) was killed by his brother-in-law by hitting him with an ax at Dumri Tola village under Simda Panchayat of Mirzachowki police station area at 6 pm on Saturday. The police has arrested the accused brother-in-law. Lakhan Hansda, the husband of the deceased told that Marang Kudi Tudu was busy in her daily activities at home. His father Marang Hansda died due to some illness. In superstition about this, his younger brother Babu Hansda killed his sister-in-law by attacking him with an axe, saying that she knew witchcraft. He ran and killed his sister-in-law by attacking him with an axe.

The husband of the deceased told that his father Marang Hansda had died due to liver disease, but his younger brother called his wife a witch and started quarreling. Said that you are the witch. As soon as he said this, he killed his sister-in-law with an axe. After getting information about the incident, Mirzachowki police station in-charge Prakash Ranjan reached the spot and arrested Babu Hansda from Dumri village in the night.

Jharkhand Breaking News Live: Brother-in-law killed sister-in-law with an ax in witchcraft in Sahibganj, accused arrested

Information related to the incident was taken by the station in-charge on Sunday morning and the ax with which the woman was murdered has also been seized by the police. The dead body was taken into custody at night itself and sent to Sahebganj Sadar Hospital for postmortem on Sunday morning. Mirzachowki police station in-charge Prakash Ranjan reached the spot along with the police force and inquired about the incident and inquired whether anyone else was behind the murder. On the statement of the husband of the deceased, a case was registered at the Mirzachowki police station.

