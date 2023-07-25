Jharkhand: BSF jawan attacked 4 people including woman with sword in Palamu, PDS dealer died

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee: Tuesday July 25, 2023 Palamu is in discussion. In the first case, the stepmother killed her 12-year-old son in Chhatarpur, while in the second case, a BSF jawan attacked his brother-in-law with a sword over a land dispute in Golhana village of Padwa police station area. PDS dealer Satyadev Tiwari died in this attack. At the same time, three others including the PDS dealer’s wife were injured. All the injured have been admitted to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital. At the same time, the police has arrested the accused BSF jawan.

what is the matter

BSF jawan Urmil Tiwari alias Rupesh was having a land dispute with his Gotia 60-year-old Satyadev Tiwari in Golhana village under Garhwa police station area of ​​Palamu. There was a debate between the two on Tuesday regarding this. An angry BSF jawan attacked four people including his Gotia co-PDS dealer Satyadev Tiwari and his wife with a sword. Satyadev was seriously injured in this attack. At the same time, other people also got injuries. Here, PDS dealer Satyadev Tiwari has died in this attack.

stabbed to death with a sword

It was told that the BSF jawan, who was already angry over the ground dispute, was talking about cutting Satyadev Tiwari with a sword. But, no one took it seriously. On Tuesday again there was a heated argument between the two. Then, in the afternoon, Urmil entered Satyadev’s house with a sword and attacked him with a murderous attack, due to which he died.

Three others including two women were injured

When Urmil Satyadev was attacked with a sword, two women and another present in the house at that time tried to intervene. During this, angry Urmil attacked these people too with a sword. Three others including the PDS dealer’s wife were also injured in the sword attack. All the injured are being treated at MMCH.

The house was set on fire after fencing

Even after fatally attacking four people with a sword, Urmil Tiwari’s anger did not subside and he set Satyadev Tiwari’s house on fire. However, the villagers somehow managed to control the fire in time.

locked himself in the house

After the incident of sword fight and arson, Urmil ran away to his house and locked himself in a room. Here, as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and immediately arrested the accused BSF jawan Urmil from his house. Police is interrogating the arrested BSF jawan. DSP Surjit Kumar has confirmed the arrest of the accused BSF jawan.

silence in the village

Since this incident, silence has spread in the village, while the family members of Satyadev Tiwari are in bad condition by crying. His wife is still in shock. They don’t understand what has happened. The people of the village do not want to discuss this matter with anyone, while the police is questioning different people.

Step mother killed minor son in Chhatarpur

Before this, an incident embarrassing to humanity has come to the fore in Manho village located in Chhatarpur police station area of ​​Palamu district. In this village, a stepmother killed her own 12-year-old son and threw the dead body into a well with the intention of grabbing property. The police has arrested the accused mother.

Police arrested the accused stepmother

It was told that stepmother Kajal Devi quarreled with both the sons of her stepmother. After that, in a fit of rage, he thrashed his 12-year-old Vivek with an iron rod. Due to this beating, Vivek fell on the ground. Kajal was not satisfied with this much, so she killed Vivek by strangulation. After this, he threw the dead body of his minor son in a well. On getting the information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused stepmother.