Jharkhand: Budha river is consummate among the rivers, know what is the reason behind it?

Kushagra Rajendra and Vinita Parmar

The river flows by itself, with the help of the shield of the earth and reaches its destination without a map. The river often flows through small faults according to the texture of the plateau, but sometimes it keeps its flow intact by directly cutting the plateau up to the rising Himalayas. A river leaping on a hilly path, which took a man’s name Budha, with intense experience of cutting the parsh, when it makes a waterfall, then it becomes a consummate old. Really, this river is consummate, even the rocks do not know the way of its coming and going. North Koel river also praises Budha river for its speed, agility and cleverness. It is said that when the Koyal river flowing through the edge of its melodious voice started passing through the plateau of Palamu, it almost started panting while ripping the stones. Seeing these high hills, the Cuckoo river was about to change its course, that’s why its tributary river coming from behind encouraged it and went ahead and made a way by cutting the rock, through which the Cuckoo river also passed. With this, Koyal gave so much courage to the river that cutting the mountains, making a straight right angle, it started towards the north to meet its destination Son. And after that the northern cuckoo named its Ghagh tributary as ‘Budhaghagh’. According to its name, this river collects a lot of water from Chhotanagpur’s Pat region in the Chhechhari valley and merges into the North Koyal river.

The flow from the origin to about half the distance is actually the story of the struggle of the Uttar Koyal river with the Pat region, and as a result it is the story of many valleys formed. Chhechhari valley is one of those valleys. The western part of the Chhotanagpur Plateau is separated from the common plateau in the form of Patlands, in which high irregular flat plateaus are separated from each other by steeply sloping valleys, which are called Pat region. The average height of the Pat region is 1000 meters whereas the valleys are of 600-700 meters height. In the Pat region, the high land is somewhere circular, like Netarhatpat, and somewhere it is flat like Orsapat, and somewhere it is irregularly spread in a linear form like Pakripat. There are three major valleys, Chhechhari valley, Barve valley and outer Barve valley from which Budha/Bohta/Barwau river, Shankh river and North Koyal river flow respectively. This is the Chhechhari Valley, the water storage area of ​​Budha river, which is probably a unique geographical area of ​​its kind.

The southern part of the Palamu region is a bowl-shaped valley of about 14 kilometers in diameter and 150 square kilometers, closed by hills on all sides, which unintentionally gives the feeling of a volcanic crater or a huge pit made by a meteorite hitting the earth. But geological studies point towards the formation of this valley by the erosion of the Pat plateau by the rivers over a long period of time. One end of which is also linked to the rise of the outgoing land due to the large-scale geological movement during the formation of the Himalayas and the revival of the rivers of that time. This is a wonderful valley in the entire Chhotanagpur plateau formed by the revival of rivers. In this, the Jamirapat spread from north to south in the west of the Chhechhari valley, the relatively thin Pat land in the south, Pakripat and Netarhatpat in the east and Budha plateau in the north, the water of countless rivers flowing from all sides in the Chhechhari valley, from the south in the entire length of the valley. It joins the north flowing Bohta river. This valley is a flat region with an average height of 620-640 meters, taking the slope from south to north.

By showing the way to a big river, there is a crisis of identity to make this river, which itself merges in the same river, aware of the truth of its place of origin. People coming and going take the place of the origin of the Budha river as the place of the fierce roaring sound in the form of a waterfall of the Lodh river (a tributary of the Budha river). While this river originates from the south-west part of Rani Netarhat and Veerpokhar of Chhotanagpur by the name of Bohta. The Budha river, called Bohta at the origin, originates from the western part of the catchment area of ​​the Gharghari river, the only southward tributary of the North Koel.

Descending from the Bohta Pat region, as it moves forward, small rivers keep joining on its left and right sides and the river takes the shape of a conch shell. Rampur, Ber, Nakti rivers coming out of Orsapat from the left side of Bohta meet with water from many small plateau water sources, then from right side Bahera with its tributary Ghaghri and Baraundhi rivers add water from many plateau sources of Pakripat and Netarhatpat to Bohta. Are. Coming out from the high point, the rivers coming from all sides in the valley meet like the spokes of a bicycle wheel in the flowing river in the middle. The shape that surrounds and centers a round wheel creates a sense of excitement. This scene of the confluence of the river and small streams definitely amazes for a few moments. In the northern part of the valley, the Lodh River, which has the famous Lodh Falls, and the Sere River join on the left and right respectively at Bohta and then flow out of the valley through the Sugga Dam to form the Budha River. In the north, after assimilating the Tedu river flowing from Jamirapat in Chhattisgarh, it confluences with the Koyal river in the north.

The average annual rainfall in the Chhechhari valley and the surrounding high plateau area is about 1500 mm, most of which falls in July-August and as a result, all the rivers suddenly overflow during the rainy season and converge into the Bohta river flowing in the middle. Because of this the central part of the valley remains flood affected. From the point of view of the settlement of the population, the entire valley looks like a ring, in the middle of which the population is free and the population is seen on the foothills near the slope around the valley, where water is available in the form of springs throughout the year. But now due to the erosion of the forest and the change in their natural form, the waterfalls have started drying up much before the monsoon. Even today, the Champichua mountain near the origin of the Bohta river, which is famous as Jalpahad, from whose foothills water always seeps. This water quenches the thirst of Korwa families, a primitive tribe of Pahar Champipath village.

Rivers emanating from the high plateaus, which create many waterfalls around the Chhechhari valley. The water falls of these rivers make a beautiful sight during the rainy season. Budhaghagh or Lodh Falls, the pride of Jharkhand, was once famous as the resting place of the British ‘Lat Sahabs’. The Lodh river (a tributary of the Budha) emerges from the Chhattisgarh part of the broad Orsapat and forms the boundary of the two states, forming the border of the two states, and moves towards the Chhechhari valley from the south of Kukudpat, and in the same sequence, falling from a height of about 468 feet, forms the highest waterfall of Jharkhand. does construction. Whose roar is heard till the middle of Chhechhari valley. Apart from Budhaghagh, there is Sugga Dam waterfall on Budha river and Surkai Ghaghri waterfall on Ber river.

Sugga Dam is that part of Chhechhari valley from where all the rivers come out along with Budha river, that is, Chhechhari valley is the exit point of the rivers. Earlier Budha river basin was surrounded by dense forest from all sides, and due to presence of tall and dense Mahua trees, the main commercial town here was called Mahuadand. Today the old trees of Mahue are leaving this forest forever. On the other hand, this densely forested area has a destiny where the state tree of Jharkhand does not grow on its own every year. The seeds need pre-monsoon rains for natural germination of the year, but there is no pre-monsoon rains in this area. Today, when the density of the forest has reduced due to various reasons, then there are chir and cypress trees grown by the forest department and both species have assimilated the soil here very well.

Budha River, which is the center of so many rivers, has once been the way of early migration of primitive tribes. Palamu district was dominated by Kharwar tribe and Gumla district by Munda Raja. The way for the Munda tribes to go to Chhattisgarh and for a group to reach Gumla has been on the banks of Budha river. This river flowing with its beauty and gusto enlivens the cuckoo flowing towards the north. Due to its weariness, the Budha river kept flowing through huge rocks for millions of years, but whether it will be able to stand before the weariness of human beings or not is a matter of time. In today’s era, even the rivers will have to be exhausted on their way.