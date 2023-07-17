Jharkhand: Bulldozers run to free Koderma city from encroachment, stir by administration’s action

Jharkhand News: On Monday, the second phase of the encroachment-free campaign was conducted under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Officer Sandeep Kumar Meena to make Koderma city encroachment free. From 12 noon to 6 pm, a wide-ranging campaign was carried out from Koderma station’s main gate station road to Poornima Talkies and Haryana Handloom to Vishwanath Modi Chowk. During this, the team first encroached the road by the operator of Usman Bhai Lachha Sevai shop near the main gate of Koderma station and demolished the place selling firecrackers by JCB. From here, near Bhakta Prahlad Chowk, a betel shop operated by encroaching on the road was also demolished.

Bulldozer started to free the city from encroachment

At the same time, the sheds taken out by the roadside establishments from Station Road to Purnima Talkies were broken through JCB. Encroachment on the main road near Purnima Talkies, several hut-like hotels, which were operated for years, were completely demolished. After this, the team reached Hotel Rameswaram, demolishing the shops of temporary clothes, shoes, slippers etc. next to Kanhaiya Mishthan. Here an attempt was made to break the AC chamber outside the hotel. On this, the owner of the hotel gave a written application to the Sub-Divisional Officer and assured to get the place free from encroachment within 24 hours. On this the SDO gave 24 hours time to the hotel operator.

Fines were also collected during the campaign.

At the same time, it was also forbidden to set up fast food stalls outside the hotel. After this, many shops in front of the block road and the board outside the street were broken through JCB. During the campaign, the team also collected a fine of Rs 7,500. Apart from the SDO of the campaign, City Administrator Vineet Kumar, City Manager Prashant Bhartiya, Satish Kumar, Municipal Council personnel Milton Tandon and Balram Rana etc. were included.

2 youths trapped in Gumla’s Koyal river, villagers saved their lives with the help of a rope, see VIDEO

When the shopkeeper protested, the SDO imposed a fine of five thousand

During the action, the team reached near the Haryana Handloom on the side of the overbridge, encroachment of the road outside the shop and many pillows and mattresses were seized for selling pillows and mattresses. At the same time, dozens of baskets and brooms were also seized from women selling baskets on the roadside. During this, the city administrator instructed the workers to impose a fine of Rs. 500 on the owner of Haryana Handloom. On this, the shopkeeper refused to pay the fine after the goods were seized and started arguing with the workers, on this the SDO, after checking the documents of the shop, recovered the amount by imposing a fine of five thousand rupees. After here, the team reached near Vishwanath Modi Chowk, where the administration bulldozed many carts already standing and the team seized many carts under the overbridge and took them to the Municipal Council office through a tractor.

The team reached to break the staircase of Anand Vihar market, the owner showed the stay order of the High Court

The team reached near Anand Vihar Market. Here the process of breaking the ladder built over the drain on the side of the road was started. However, in the meantime, the owner of the market reached the SDO with the High Court’s stay order paper. The SDO verified it on the online portal after seeing the photocopy of the order sheet. After this, the SDO said that after hearing the petition filed by the High Court regarding the map of the market, any sabotage in the market has been banned, but the road has been encroached by the market owner, which is wrong. However, during this time, after a lot of pleading by the owner of the market, the SDO has ordered to submit other papers. After Anand Vihar Market, the team once again reached Station Road and demolished the sheds of some of the remaining shopkeepers. The SDO said that at present the city has been made encroachment free. Encroachment-free places in the city will be marked as vending and no-vending zones. Parking arrangements will be made in places with no-vending zones. Both these places will be surrounded by barricading completely, so that people can do business outside the designated area. Will not do it and will keep the city encroachment free.

SDO was seen chasing the encroachers during the action

During the encroachment-free campaign, a ruckus was created by the owners of the hotel accusing the administration of adopting a double policy during the demolition of the shed outside Hotel Vrindavan near Big Bazaar by JCB. During this, people said that the bulldozers of the administration are not running on the big market complexes of the city which have encroached on the road, while their livelihood is being snatched by bulldozers on the shops of small traders. During this, when a person created a lot of ruckus, the SDO instructed the policemen to catch him and take him to the police station, after that the person started running, then the SDO also ran behind him for about 50 meters to catch him. However, during this time the person absconded at a high speed. Here, during the campaign, the municipal councilor recovered a total fine of Rs 2500 from the vehicle owners by installing wheel locks on two-wheelers parked on the side of Jhanda Chowk, Station Road, Overbridge. During the campaign, the fire engine was kept on standby mode by the administration near Jhanda Chowk as a precaution.

Hazaribagh: Jairam Mahato roared in the Sankalp Sankalp Mahasabha, said- Whenever the student has spoken, the throne of the state has been shaken. t) Jharkhand News