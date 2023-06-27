Jharkhand cabinet: Dedicated commission will be formed to give reservation to backward people in body elections, 43 proposals approved

Jharkhand News: The Jharkhand cabinet has decided to form a ‘Dedicated Commission’ to examine the eligibility of backward castes in the local body elections in the state. Only the Backward Classes Commission will work as a dedicated commission. A total of 43 proposals were approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Monday. The decision to constitute the commission has been taken in view of the decision given by the Supreme Court in the case of Vikas Krishna Rao Gawli vs. State of Maharashtra.

Number of reserved seats more than 50 percent

Due to giving 27 percent reservation to backward classes during civic elections in Maharashtra, the total number of reserved seats had increased to more than 50 percent. In view of this, Vikas Krishna Rao Gawli filed a petition (980/2019) in the Supreme Court challenging the provision of reservation issued by the Government of Maharashtra. During the hearing of the case, the court found that the percentage of reservation has been fixed by the state government to give reservation to backward people in the field of jobs and education etc. in the state. But, it will not be right to implement the reservation given in the field of jobs and education in the local self government. A dedicated commission should be set up to check the eligibility of reservation for backward people in civic bodies.

Anganwadi will become capable, maids and supervisors will get mobile

The cabinet agreed to the proposal to provide smart phones to Anganwadi workers and women supervisors of the state. Under the centrally sponsored Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Nutrition 20.0, a total of 29,100 maids and supervisors will be given smart phones worth a maximum of eight thousand rupees (GST extra) under the Nutrition Campaign Scheme. Apart from this, a total of 6,850 Anganwadi centers will also be upgraded. For this, one lakh rupees will be spent per Anganwadi center.

Now work can be taken from women in night shift

The cabinet agreed to the proposal to make women work in the night shift in the state. For this, it was decided to amend the Factories Act, 1948 in compliance with the Business Reforms Action Plan prepared by the Government of India under Ease of Doing Business. Approved the Factory Amendment Bill 2023. Earlier, in the industrial institutions of the state, women were allowed to work only from 10 am to 5 pm. With the decision to amend the Act, women will be able to work from 5 in the evening to 10 in the morning i.e. in the night shift as well.

Stamp will be of Rs 30 instead of Rs 15 in affidavit and Vakalatnama

The cabinet approved the formation of the Jharkhand Advocates Welfare Fund Amendment Bill 2023. Under this, now the rate of stamp duty used in affidavit and Vakalatnama etc. has been increased. Earlier, a stamp of Rs 15 had to be affixed on the affidavit and Vakalatnama. Now Rs 30 stamp will be used. The amount received from the sale of stamps will be spent on the welfare of the advocates.

The cabinet approved a proposal related to the construction of a 500-bed hospital at Mahagama in Godda. ECL will build the hospital with CSR. The hospital will be constructed at a total cost of 307.44 crores. The cabinet approved to run it on PPP mode. At the same time, consent was given to set up a sewerage treatment plant in Dhanbad under the Namami Gange scheme. Rs 858.86 crore will be spent on this. The scheme will be operated on PPP mode.

Vande Bharat Train: Vande Bharat will stop at Barhi station on June 27 for only one minute, there is no stoppage on other days