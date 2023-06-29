Jharkhand cadre’s Ajay Bhatnagar appointed as special director of CBI, tenure of officer probing Balasore train accident extended

Jharkhand cadre IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar central bureau of investigation (CBI) has been made special director. At the same time, the tenure of CBI officer Viplav Kumar Chaudhary, who is monitoring the investigation of the horrific train accident in Balasore district of Odisha, has been extended. As Joint Director of CBI, he has got one and a half year extension of service.

Ajay Bhatnagar is a 1989 batch IPS officer.

Senior of 1989 batch of Jharkhand Cadre IPS Ajay Bhatnagar An order has been issued to make CBI Special Director. Earlier he was Additional Director in CBI. Shri Bhatnagar will continue in the post till 20 November 2024.

Worked on important positions in Jharkhand Police

Senior IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar has worked in important positions in Jharkhand Police. In Jharkhand, he has been ADG (Headquarters), ADG of CID, DIG of Special Branch in Police Headquarters. He has also been the SP of Hazaribagh. Ajay Bhatnagar has served from CISF to CRPF and NPA.

Viplav Chowdhary gets extension in CBI

Senior IPS officer Viplav Kumar Chowdhary has been given one-and-a-half-year extension as Joint Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is supervising the CBI probe into the June 2 train accident in Balasore.

Personnel Ministry issued order

The Personnel Ministry said in an order that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension of his deputation tenure for a period of one year and six months from March 28, 2023 to September 27, 2024. Shri Choudhary, a 1997 batch IPS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, is at present in-charge of Special Crime Zone, Delhi.

Viplav Chowdhary is probing Odisha train accident

Let us inform that the Coromandel Express collided with a standing goods train at around 7 pm on June 2, 2023, near Bahanga Bazar station in Balasore district of Odisha. Due to this most of its coaches got derailed. Some coaches of the Coromandel Express overturned the rear coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express passing at the same time. About 150 people died in this and 1200 people were injured.

Tenure of Joint Director Pankaj Kumar Srivastava extended

The tenure of another CBI Joint Director Pankaj Kumar Srivastava was also extended till 24 November 2023. Srivastava, a 1992 batch IPS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently undergoing a training course. It has been said in the order that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Srivastava’s tenure from February 9, 2023 to November 24, 2023.

