Jharkhand: CBI raids, flat of ex-director of Sinpher sealed

On Friday, four CBI teams raided different places in the 1.39 billion honorarium scam. During this, flat number 602 of Sundaram Apartment located in Dhaiya of Dr. Pradeep Kumar Singh, former director of Simfer, was sealed. On the other hand, investigation was also done at the house of Chief Scientist Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh in Digwadih. He was questioned till nine in the night.

In this sequence, the CBI team conducted investigation at the Simfer office of Dhaiya Road and Digwadih. During this many documents were seized. During the raid, the flat of the former director of Sinpher was found locked. CBI officials took information from the people around. After this the flat was sealed from outside. Since the registration of the FIR, Mr. Singh’s residence is closed.

The team took away the papers and computers:

Simpler was given the responsibility of sampling the coal dispatches from three units of Coal India to the power plants. After the matter of corruption came to light in this, the Dhanbad CBI team together with the CBI SP PK Jha team investigated for about 12 hours at the residence and office of AK Singh, the chief scientist of Simfer Digwadih.