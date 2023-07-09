Jharkhand: CCL officer’s son Manindra Kumar Jha still has no clue, fear of kidnapping, police engaged in investigation

Barhi, Hazaribagh: Manindra Kumar Jha, a young man, is missing since the morning of 8th July. Can’t find any trace of him. His mobile is also getting switched off. He is the son of Sanjay Jha working as Overman in CCL Tapin North. After returning from Delhi, he was about to take admission in NIT Jamshedpur. Police has started investigation.

Manindra was returning home from Delhi

According to the information received, he had gone to Delhi a few days ago to meet his sister-in-law. Brother-in-law is working as an engineer in Delhi. On July 7, he was returning from Delhi to Bhuneshwar by Rajdhani Express. On July 8, at 5.40 am, Bhuneshwar landed at Koderma station from the capital. As he told his father on the phone. Then called from mobile and told that he is catching bus from Koderma station to Hazaribagh, but he did not reach home even after 40 hours. He made the last call to Barhi at 6.46 am. Since then his mobile has been switched off. The family members are upset because the missing Manindra is not known. Father Sanjay Jha came to Barhi on Sunday and has given application in Barhi police station. Barhi also met DSP. The police of Barhi police station has started investigating the matter. Let us tell you that Manindra Kumar Jha is a meritorious student. He has been selected in Jamshedpur NIT. He was about to take admission after returning from Delhi.

CDR will be extracted

Barhi DSP Nazir Akhtar told that no clue of missing Manindra has been found so far. The CDR of his mobile is being extracted. Maybe some clues can be found from this.

