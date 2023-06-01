Jharkhand: Chatra’s woman died while getting down from a moving train, Koderma’s youth also died in order to save her

Jhumritilaiya: Two people, including a woman, died while alighting from a moving train near Koderma railway station on Thursday morning. The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Mamta Devi (husband Ajay Kumar Singh), resident of Chatra, while the youth has been identified as 26-year-old Dinesh Kumar (father Subhashchandra Yadav), resident of Hirodih under Jaynagar police station area of ​​Koderma.

The woman was trying to get down after the train started

According to the information, the incident happened from 13305 Up Dhanbad Gaya Intercity Express. It is said that after the train started at Koderma station, the woman tried to get down from the train. During this, she got stuck between the platform and the train. Dinesh also got down from the moving train to save the woman and both were seriously injured. RPF and GRP personnel reached the spot after the incident at around 8.20 am. Both the injured were immediately taken to Sadar Hospital with the help of an ambulance, where the doctors first declared the woman brought dead, while the young man also died during treatment at Sadar Hospital. The dead bodies of both were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem at Sadar Hospital.

World No Tobacco Day 2023: Save the children! In Jharkhand, 2.9 percent more daughters than sons are consuming tobacco

The youth was selected in the railway, mourned by death

The deceased Dinesh Kumar was recently selected in Group D through the examination conducted by the Railways. He used to study while living in Dhanbad. On Thursday, he was going by train for the work of papers etc. regarding the railway job. Meanwhile, while trying to save the woman, she died after falling. After the funeral, when his dead body reached Hirodih in Jaynagar, there was mourning in the village. The relatives are in bad condition by crying.

Jharkhand: Big success against Naxalites, CPI Maoist Rajesh Dheer with a reward of 2 lakh in police-naxalite encounter )train accident news today