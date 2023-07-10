Jharkhand: Chaturmukhi Shivling of Ichagarh is among the selected Shivlings of the country, it holds many secrets

Seraikela, Shachindra Kumar Dash. Ichagarh of Chandil subdivision, about 40 km from Seraikela district headquarters Seraikela. Chaturmukhi Shivling is established here in a small temple. It is said that Chaturmukh Shivling of Ichagarh is one of the few Shivlings in the country. People say that one such Shivling is at the head of the Godavari river in Nashik, Maharashtra. Chaturmukh Shivling of Ichagarh has four faces. This Chaturmukhi Shivling looks the same from all sides. The people of the area have great faith on this Shivling. The local people believe that the wishes asked in Baba’s court come true. People from nearby as well as devotees from outside reach the temple for worship in the Chaturmukhi Shiva temple. At the same time, a huge crowd of devotees gather here to offer water to the Shivling in the holy month of Sawan.

This Chaturmukhi Shivling contains many secrets

This Chaturmukhi Shivling area contains many secrets. There is no solid proof of when the Chaturmukhi Shivling of Ichagarh was established and to which century this historical Shivling belongs. Prashant Kumar Aditya Dev, the current king of the Ichagarh royal family, tells that possibly the king Vikramaditya of the Ichagarh princely state had built the Chaturmukha Shiva temple during his reign. The people of the area also say that King Vikramaditya had built many heritage sites in the surrounding area along with the Chaturmukhi Shiva temple. Their ruins are still seen in different areas of Ichagarh. Experts say that in the year 1991-92, the then Assistant Director of Archeology Department, Ram Shekhar Singh had reached the Chaturmukh Shiva temple of Ichagarh to investigate the archaeological heritage. But when this Shivling was established, it could not be known.

Religious tourism can get a boost if government protection is given

No special initiative has been taken by the government to maintain and preserve this thousands of years old Shivling. Here the villagers have built a small temple with mutual cooperation. The demand to develop this historic Chaturmukh Shiva temple as a religious tourist destination was raised many times, but till now the demand could not be fulfilled. By providing basic facilities in the Chaturmukh Shiva temple area of ​​Ichagarh, it can be made a better tourist destination. This temple is the center of faith for the people of the area. Along with the construction of a grand temple here, if the whole area is beautified, then the temple can become an attractive center of tourism.

Banka Mahadev is located near Chaturmukhi Shiva temple.

Banka Mahadev is located near Chaturmukhi Shiva temple. It is said that the British were trying to pick up Banka Mahadev and take him somewhere. But the bullock cart by which Mahadev’s Shivling was being taken, broke down at the same place and divided into two parts. After this, the British could not lift the Shivling that fell on the ground. Since then that Shivling is still located at the same place.

How to reach

Chowka Mod on Tata-Ranchi National Highway-33, about 35 km from Jamshedpur. Chaturmukh Shiva temple is situated here on the right side at a distance of about 15 kilometers on the way from Ichagarh to Lepatand. The Chaturmukh Shiva temple can also be reached from the Dumtand turn of the Rangamati-Silli road.

Jharkhand: On the first Monday of Sawan, devotees thronged Dukhharnath Dham, the temple complex echoed with the praise of Bhole Baba