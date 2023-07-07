Jharkhand: Cheated of Rs 11,000 in the name of loan in Kolebira, Simdega, victim demands action

Simdega, Mo. Ilyas: Chudamani Singh, a resident of Bhanwar Pahar of Kolebira block under Simdega district, became a victim of cyber fraud. In the name of getting a loan, cyber criminals cheated him of Rs 11,000. He has demanded action by giving an application in Kolebira police station. Police is appealing to the people of the area to be vigilant.

what is the matter

In this regard, the victim Chudamani Singh said that in the name of giving loans, some people are distributing Youth Revolution New Project pamphlets in the rural areas of the block and talking about giving more loans. When contacted on the mobile number 9113717967 given in the pamphlet, it was said that you will have to provide Aadhaar card and bank details to avail the loan.

The victim gave Aadhaar card and bank passbook details

The victim Chudamani Singh sent his Aadhaar card and bank passbook details to the cyber thugs. After getting the bank details and Aadhaar card, cyber thugs made a demand of 11 thousand in the name of loan registration to Chudamani Singh over the phone. He fell into the trap of thugs and deposited Rs 11,000 in the given account number. After this, I felt myself cheated when I did not get the loan amount.

Appeal to avoid cyber thugs

After this, several calls were made on the mobile phone given by the thug, but the mobile phone was switched off. After this incident, the victim lodged a complaint in the police station and demanded action. Here, the Kolebira police has appealed to the residents of the block to be alert if there is news of giving any kind of loan, giving a car and getting a lottery on their mobile. Don’t fall in the clutches of cyber thugs.