Jharkhand: Chhath pond of Simdega dry for the first time in 60 years, river and wells also dried up in the scorching heat

Simdega, Ravikant Sahu: The wells, ponds and rivers have completely dried up due to the scorching heat in Simdega district. The wells, ponds and rivers located in the city and villages have dried up due to the temperature being more than 43 degrees in the district. Apart from the city, people living in rural areas are facing problems due to the drying up of rivers and ponds. This time the Chhath pond of the urban area has also dried up. For the first time in about 60 years, this Chhath pond located in the urban area has completely dried up and turned into a field. Earlier, where there used to be a lot of water, now not a drop of water is visible in the same pond. People are surprised by the drying up of the pond.

Jharkhand News: Simdega’s Chhath pond also dried up.

Palamada river also dry

Similarly, apart from the Palamada river, other rivers have also dried up. Only sand is visible in the river. The people of Ankura village living on the banks of the Palamada river are facing problems due to the drying up of the Palamada river. The people of Ankura village are facing severe drinking water crisis. Due to the drying up of rivers and ponds, there has also been a shortage of water for bathing and washing people. Especially the cattle have to wander here and there for drinking water.

The built Bora dam gave some relief

It is said that there is opportunity in adversity. The people of Ankura village have done this. Bora dam was built by ripping the chest of Palamada river. There is water in the Bora dam. The villagers have benefited from the construction of Bora dam.

Encounter between Naxalites and police in Gumla after 23 months, search continues for Area Commander Ranthu Oraon and Lajim Ansar

There was no rain in the month of May

Compared to last year, this year there was almost no rainfall in the month of May. Compared to last year, there was less rainfall in the month of May. There was 29.7 mm of rain in the month of May 2022, but this year only 22.3 mm of rain has been received in the month of May. Last year, due to occasional rains in the middle of May, the water level of the ponds was maintained, but this year it remained completely dry in the month of May. Ponds and rivers have dried up due to lack of rain and severe heat.