Jharkhand: Chicken shed including 2200 chickens burnt to ashes, loss of about Rs 8 lakh, victim demands compensation

Kasmar (Bokaro): A hen shed with 2200 chickens and 17 sacks of grains was burnt to ashes in a fire incident at Singhpur in Kasmar block at around 11 pm on Sunday night. The chicken shed made of bamboo and bichali belongs to Jaideep Kumar Chaudhary, son of Govindram Mahato, resident of Basaria (Khairachatar). On getting the information, MLA Dr. Lambodar Mahato, chief representative Ghanshyam Mahato, Pansas Vinod Mahato etc. reached the spot and informed the police and CO. There has been a loss of about eight lakh rupees in the fire. The reason for the fire could not be clarified.

victim demanded compensation

The victim Jaideep has demanded compensation by giving an application to the CO. He told that for the purpose of self-employment, he started the poultry business in Singhpur this year by building a chicken shed in about 2400 square feet by taking a loan. Had purchased 2200 chicks from Shalimar Hatchery Limited, Kolkata. He came home to have dinner at around 10:45 pm. Meanwhile, information was received that there was a fire in the shed. Tried to extinguish the fire by reaching the spot along with his colleagues and family members, but did not get success.

Loss of about 8 lakhs in the fire

There has been a loss of about eight lakh rupees in the fire. The reason for the fire could not be clarified. The flame of the fire was so strong that even the surrounding trees and plants got burnt. Said that he may face a lot of trouble if he does not get the compensation. Dr. Lambodar and Ghanshyam Mahato talked to CO Pradeep Kumar Shukla and informed about the incident to get compensation. Uttam Kumar Rai, Chandan Sharma, Devashish Dey, Budhan Karmali, Lakhikant Mahto, Sunderlal Ghansi, Rajesh Rai, Saurabh Rai (Monty), Rakesh Saw, Kapil Singh, Vinod Rai and Manager of Shalimar Hatchery Limited Dayaman Mohapatra were present on the occasion. .

